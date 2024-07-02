DOST 1 to bridge Resilience and Sustainability at Handa Pilipinas Luzon Leg and RSTW in Region 1

471 SHARES Share Tweet

In the lead-up to the HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg and the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Region 1, the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST-1) has been actively engaging the community through a series of informative episodes. These episodes, broadcast on Tekno Presyensya: Syensya ken Teknolohiya para kadagiti Umili in partnership with DZAG Radyo Pilipinas Agoo, aim to highlight key innovations and set the stage for the upcoming events.

On May 30, 2024, DOST-1 featured the Unsinkable Portable Boat designed by Mr. Ronald P. Pagsanghan. This innovative intervention, particularly beneficial for urban areas, is supported by DOST to enhance disaster response. Highlighting its significance, this technology will be one of the key exhibits at the HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg. Attendees will also witness the upgraded version of this boat, showcasing its advanced capabilities and potential impact on urban disaster management.

The promotional efforts continued on June 13, 2024, with a spotlight on Sustainability, Innovation, Leadership, Linkages, Access, and Growth (SILLAG) – Region 1. Led by Project Leader and Provincial Director of PSTO-Pangasinan, Engr. Arnold C. Santos, this startup consortium is a collaborative effort spearheaded by DOST Region 1 and its partner institutions. The segment highlighted the SILLAG Startup Summit and hackathon conducted in La Union, with the Ilocos Norte leg serving as a pre-activity for the RSTW in Region 1. SILLAG’s mission to help startups achieve growth and success aligns with DOST’s broader objectives of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Building anticipation, the June 27, 2024, broadcast featured a comprehensive overview of the upcoming HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg and the RSTW in Region 1. DOST-1 ARD for Field Operations, Mr. Decth 1180 P. Libunao, along with Provincial Director of PSTO-Ilocos Sur, Engr. Jordan L. Abad, and the DRRM Focal Person and Supervising SRS of PSTO-Pangasinan, Mr. Michael John Maquiling, discussed the significance and objectives of these events. ARD Libunao outlined the purpose of HANDA Pilipinas, focusing on raising awareness and enhancing disaster resilience across Luzon under the theme “Innovations in Climate and Disaster Resilience.” Meanwhile, the RSTW in Region 1 aims to advance the green economy landscape, offering solutions and opening opportunities under the theme “Providing Solutions, Opening Opportunities in the Green Economy.”

Mr. Maquiling provided an in-depth explanation of the activities planned for HANDA Pilipinas Luzon, including a session with DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. on Climate and Disaster Resilience in Luzon. He also detailed various forums covering Disaster Prevention & Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, Rehabilitation, and Recovery. PD Abad shared the vision for RSTW, emphasizing its goal to offer solutions and create opportunities for the green economy sector in Region 1. The sessions will showcase technologies and innovations ready for adoption, aligning with DOST’s four pillars: Wealth Creation, Wealth Protection, Sustainability, and the Promotion of Human Well-being.

As the countdown to July 3-5, 2024, continues, these promotional events have successfully built excitement and anticipation for the HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg and RSTW in Region 1. The stage is set for a transformative experience that will bring together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to pave the way for a resilient and sustainable future. (Christian Dominic Casimiro)