DOST 2 supports gamet and sarakat industries thru STI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

IN support of the gamet industry and to ensure the sustainability of sarakat resources, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in collaboration with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Santa Praxedes, a dialogue to foster the development of appropriate Science Technology and Innovation (STI) interventions and the generation of livelihood opportunities in the community, was conducted.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., together with Undersecretary for regional operations, Sancho Mabborang and Regional Director Virginia G. Bilgera, visited the Santa Praxedes Sinag Gamet Gatherers and Processors Association as one of its successful Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) beneficiaries to discuss possible STI solutions that will inspire them to innovate, address societal concerns, and help unleash the full potential of Filipino crafts with the help of STI in the province.

Solidum encouraged them to practice sustainable and eco-friendly measures to attract international and local investment. He also underscored the strategic plan of the agency for job creation, catalyzing progress, and enhancing the quality of life for all.

With the explicit implementation of the project, processors at the firm enhanced their post-harvest techniques and skills. Through various trainings given, the firm has now improved their processes and helped prolong the shelf life of gamet using STI assistance.

One important impact of the livelihood intervention on the community is that most of their employees were able to send their children to school. The income derived from this firm supports family needs, which is one of the DOST’s strategic plans, particularly on wealth creation.

In Region 02, gamet naturally thrives in the marine waters of Santa Praxedes. This is the only site in the region and in the whole Philippines where gamet is gathered abundantly and consumed fresh and dried. Other areas with minimal production were Claveria, Sta. Ana, Calayan Island in Cagayan, and Burgos, llocos Norte.

This initiative paved the way for the institutionalization of a strong partnership between DOST and the local government units in the province for the benefit of the people.

Gamet is a traditional dried edible seaweed from Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.