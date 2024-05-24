DOST, AIEC and NEA ink MoU to promote Energy Security in PH

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), together with the Association of Isolated Electric Cooperatives (AIEC) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA), sealed today a collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that will harness the transformative potential of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to drive progress and improve the lives of Filipinos.

This initiative embarks on a project that aligns with this commitment to the development of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for isolated electric cooperatives. The SCADA project presents an opportunity for the regional offices to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and capacity building among local partners.

DOST, through DOST-CARAGA and DOST-ASTI, will provide technical expertise, consultancy services, and software development support. AlEC, with its understanding of the needs of electric cooperatives, will facilitate the necessary clearances and permits. NEA, in its oversight role, will ensure compatibility with its monitoring infrastructure and provide technical assistance.

The goal is to improve power delivery in these underserved communities and lay the groundwork for future improvements, such as efficiency in power restoration, operational cost reduction for electric cooperatives, and potential integration of renewable energy sources.

By providing training and technical assistance to IECs and other stakeholders, these agencies will be able to build a network of local experts who can not only maintain and operate the SCADA system but also serve as champions for STI in their respective communities.

With our collaborative efforts with AIEC and NEA, DOST will be able to leverage our collective expertise and resources to develop a system that not only improves the reliability and efficiency of power delivery but also takes into account the unique geographical, social, and economic contexts of the areas we serve.

This, in turn, will create a ripple effect of positive change, inspiring future generations to embrace the transformative power of science and technology.

The activity was attended by DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., together with the Representative of the APEC Party list Sergio C. Dagooc, NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda, and AIEC President Rene M. Fajilagutan.

Also present in the activity were DOE Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara, DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, DOST-ASTI Director Franz de Leon, and DOST Caraga Regional Director Noel Ajoc, among others. (Dave Masirag)