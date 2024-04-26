DOST and LGU Catarman support fisherfolk with cold storage facility

Ceremonial Turnover of Funds with Engr. George Pio G. Aclan, the Supervising SRS; Mr. Joseph G. Navales, the Municipal Agriculturist; Mr. Mac Steven RJ T. Dela Riarte, the Municipal Planning and Development Officer; Hon. Kiterio Antonio U. Palarca II, the Municipal Mayor; DOST Provincial Director Joanne Katherine R. Banaag; and Ms. Nice Nerjay C. Delada, the Science Research Specialist II (from left to right).

To enhance local livelihoods and promote food security, the Local Government Unit of Catarman, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has initiated a project to construct a post-harvest facility equipped with cold storage technology.

LGU Catarman, under the leadership of Catarman Municipal Mayor, Hon. Kiterio Antonio U. Palarca II, submitted a project proposal to DOST. The proposal justified the need for this facility and the viability of this project. Thus, DOST had approved and allocated funding support with counterparts from the municipality. The start of the project is marked by a ceremonial turnover activity held on March 13, 2024.

During the turnover, Mayor Palarca and key municipal officials, including Municipal Planning Development Officer Mr. Mac Steven RJ T. Dela Riarte, Municipal Agriculturist Mr. Joseph F. Navales, and Municipal Accountant Ms. Joan J. Razo, witnessed the event.

The funding, provided under DOST’s Community Empowerment through Science & Technology (CEST) Program, underscores the government’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for community development.

The project aims to increase income of fisherfolk by minimizing post-harvest losses and getting a better price of their produce. The steady supply of fish is assured and tourism will be supported.

With a potential impact on over 239 local fishermen, the initiative seeks to equip them with reliable storage facilities, ensuring the freshness and quality of their catch. Mayor Palarca expressed gratitude to DOST-X for its support in advancing the welfare of the local fisherfolk.

“I am immensely grateful to DOST and its collaborative spirit with our municipality. This facility will revolutionize our local fishery sector, enabling our fishermen to preserve their harvest efficiently. Beyond ensuring quality, this initiative opens avenues for expanded market access, driving economic growth and enhancing food security,” Mayor Palarca remarked.

The partnership between DOST and LGU-Catarman underscores a shared commitment to community development and sustainable practices.

Through concerted efforts, the project aims to foster resilience and prosperity within the municipality’s fishing communities, setting a precedent for inclusive growth and innovation in the island. (Nice Nerjay Delada/DOST 10)

