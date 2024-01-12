DOST backs LGU Kadingilan’s Enhanced Climate Change Adaptation Plan

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In pursuit of fostering climate-resilient communities nationwide, the Department of Science and Technology backs LGU Kadingilan in the formulation of their Enhanced Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan at Pearlmont Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.

Through the agency’s Innovation, Science, and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-based Development (iSTART) Program, LGU Kadingilan has produced an enhanced LCCAP on November 29 to December 2, highlighting sustainable, science, and technology-driven solutions to address climate change challenges in the municipality.

The LCCAP is set to be a blueprint for disaster prevention and mitigation plans for climate change adaptability, incorporating the latest advancements in science and technology offered by DOST. The plan is designed to address the unique climate challenges the LGU faces, considering local vulnerabilities and sustainable development.

During the first day of the training workshop, Mayor Jerry Canoy Jr. of LGU Kadingilan, Bukidnon, emphasized the significance of working together to develop a thorough and improved plan for the well-being of individuals within their communities.

“Dako ako pasalamat nga ania kita karon nagkahiusa. Salamat sa atong mga partners nga nitabang kanato sa atong ELCCAP para sa katawhan sa Kadingilan,” (I am grateful that we are united now. Thanks to our partners who helped us with our ELCCAP for the people of Kadingilan) said Mayor Canoy Jr.

“Sa tabang sa atong mga eksperto, aduna koy dakong kumpiyansa nga makahimo kita ug Enhanced LCCAP, nga usa sa atong mga pasikayran sa pagsuporta sa kalamboan sa atong lungsod sa Kadingilan,” (With the help of our experts, I have great confidence that we can create an Enhanced LCCAP, which is one of our key references in developing and advancing our town of Kadingilan) said Engr Rizal Capili, the Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator of LGU Kadingilan and the Project Leader of the LGU’s ELCCAP formulation.

LGU Kadingilan focuses on adding the Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHG) to its Climate Change Adaptation Plan and identifying Science, Technology, and Innovation indicators. The Greenhouse Gas Inventory includes an assessment of the sources and amounts of greenhouse gasses emitted within a specific jurisdiction. This information is crucial for understanding the local contribution to climate change and developing strategies to reduce emissions in the municipality. Identifying the STI indicators facilitates mainstreaming STI in their local development plans.

“The Local Government Unit of Kadingilan is the first municipality in the region with which we have partnered in planning — all while mainstreaming science, technology, and innovation,” said Dr. Romela Ratilla, the Regional Director of DOST 10, during her closing message.

RD Ratilla recognized the huge leap of LGU Kadingilan in embracing science, technology, and innovation in the local development plan, such as the LCCAP. She emphasized that the collaboration between LGU Kadingilan and DOST is just the beginning of many more engagements that DOST has to offer.

Positioned to become the pioneer municipality in Northern Mindanao, infusing its Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan with the essence of science, technology, and innovation, LGU Kadingilan exemplifies a forward-thinking commitment to sustainable development. (John Esteward D. Carcosia/DOST 10)

