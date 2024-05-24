DOST Bicol’s Dual Celebration, unites RSTIW and Abacanobasyon

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region V commences the celebration of its Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTIW) on May 22 to 24, 2024, at the Catanduanes State University Auditorium in Virac, Catanduanes. This year’s event, themed “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa at Panatag na Kinabukasan,” aims to promote science, technology, and innovation (STI) for the Green Economy, the Blue Economy, and the establishment of smart and sustainable communities across the Philippines.

Coinciding with the RSTW celebration is the Abaca Festival, which includes the 2nd Abaca-nobasyon. This event honors the efforts and contributions of abaca farmers and manufacturers to the local and regional economy. Abaca-nobasyon will spotlight the crucial role of STI in every phase of the abaca value chain, from production to finished products, using both traditional and innovative approaches. Catanduanes, as the leading contributor to the abaca industry among abaca-producing regions, has significantly benefited from DOST’s technology interventions to assist the industry.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by Mr. Rommel R. Serrano, CESO III, Regional Director of DOST-V, followed by a message from Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, emphasizing the inclusivity and empowerment fostered by science, technology, and innovation within the abaca system, highlighting how these elements bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and innovation. Usec. Mabborang discussed how this creates a collaborative space where stakeholders from diverse backgrounds can work together to find solutions, share ideas, and cultivate sustainable growth, thus going beyond merely making processes run smoother.

DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. delivered the keynote address, highlighting the importance of science, technology, and innovation in improving quality of life, creating wealth, protecting lives and livelihoods, and sustaining natural resources. He emphasizes how these elements promote the quality of life, create wealth, protect lives and livelihoods, and sustain natural resources.

Throughout the festival, DOST will showcase various projects and programs designed to strengthen the abaca industry. These initiatives include training to enhance abaca processing and production and critical dialogues to address the concerns of abaca stakeholders. One of the standout programs is the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), which has provided technical assistance and funding to boost small enterprises in the abaca weaving industry. This support has enabled these enterprises to acquire higher-capacity technologies, thereby enhancing their weaving capabilities.

The annual RSTW celebration in the Bicol Region aims to make significant contributions beyond improving operational efficiencies. Through research and development, technology commercialization and deployment, and the provision of scientific and technical services, DOST ensures that STI remains a constant and reliable partner for Catandunganons and Bicolanos in creating opportunities and providing solutions.

A series of sessions promoting the potential of science, technology, and innovation across the region will be held throughout the event, highlighting DOST’s commitment to fostering a resilient and sustainable future through STI.