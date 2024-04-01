DOST, BukSU to boost Talaandig tribe’s musical drum-making

Datu Wayway Saway gives his message of gratitude for the support Talaandig Artist Organization (TAO) receives from DOST 10 and BukSU.

The Department of Science and Technology in Region X, in partnership with Bukidnon State University (BukSU) is set to boost the Talaandig tribe’s musical drum-making through various innovations. The partnership was launched through the ceremonial turnover of project funds to BukSU on March 6, 2024 in Songco, Lantapan, Bukidnon.

The project fund is allocated to provide a lathe machine and necessary tools to upgrade the creation of musical drums by the Talaandig Artist Organization (TAO). The equipment and tools are designed to significantly improve the process and quality of the musical drums. These musical drums will be sold in cultural centers, museums, and cultural festivals where the TAO is performing in other parts of the country.

This is an initiative under the DOST Community Empowerment Through Science and Technology Prpogram. It will add to the livelihood of the Talaandig Tribe and preserves their cultural heritage for future generations.

Dr. Joy M. Mirasol, president of BukSU, expressed her full support for the project. Through the Office of the Vice President for Research, Extension, and Innovations (OVPREI), BukSU aims to provide the Talaandig artists with capability building and skills in product development, business and market matching opportunities, and IP protection.

Datu Waway Saway, founder of TAO and an International Talaandig Artist, took note of the genuine skills of their young generation in making musical instruments. “The dedication of our young generation, with the support of DOST and BukSU, will sustain the production of musical drums and other instruments, the cultural identity of our tribe,” he said.

Rodelio Saway Jr. and Marlon “Tambuloy” Necosia, one of the heirs of Datu Waway’s masterpiece, recognized the challenges of manual production of musical drums that may wound their hands, produce irregular outputs, and slow production. They partnered with and are grateful to DOST and BukSU for a science and technology-based innovation.

This project is aligned to the DOST Pillar of Wealth Creation.

This is also aligned to Sustainable Development Goal number 8 of the United Nations, which aims to Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all. (Jenifer O. Pancho/DOST 10)

