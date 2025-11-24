DOST Camiguin Supports the 3rd Provincial MSME Summit!

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Camiguin proudly supports the Provincial Government of Camiguin in the conduct of the 3rd Provincial Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Summit on November 14, 2025, at the Camiguin Convention Center, Mambajao, Camiguin.

Organized in partnership with PJ Lhuillier, Inc., DTI, DOLE, DICT, and Camiguin Polytechnic State College, the summit will gather around 200 participants from the business sector, government agencies, local government units, mentors, and enablers.

This year, DOST will use this venue to promote rapid upgrading of MSMEs on the island through the integration of AI technologies and digital transformation, which can bring greater convenience to both business owners and customers. DOST has invited Mr. Rey Mark U. Anggoy, a technopreneur from Quezon, Bukidnon, to introduce accessible AI solutions that can enhance services and improve MSME operations.

By supporting activities like this, DOST reaffirms its commitment to strengthening local enterprises, fostering innovation, and advancing sustainable economic growth in the province of Camiguin. (DOST 10)