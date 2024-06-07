DOST Caraga elevates economic opportunities at RSTW

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Regional Office XIII (Caraga) proudly launched its Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) that will be held from June 6-9, 2024, at the North Atrium of the Robinsons Butuan in Butuan City.

With the theme “Innovate for Impact: Transforming Caraga’s Fishery, Agroforestry, Mining, and Ecotourism Economy through Science, Technology, and Innovation,” this year’s RSTW promises to be a landmark event, focusing on the transformative potential of science and technology in the region’s key economic sectors, particularly in fishery, agroforestry, mining, and ecotourism.

The event aims to foster growth and sustainability through an array of sessions, forums, and activities, where participants will delve into the latest advancements, innovations, and strategies that can propel Caraga towards a more prosperous future.

The three-day event commenced with a warm welcome message from Hon. Ronnie Vicente C. Lagnada, Mayor of Butuan City, which was delivered by Butuan City Councilor and chair for the Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Cherry Mae G. Busa.

In her address, Ms Busa underscored the importance of transforming the city into a smart and sustainable urban area, with a particular focus on strengthening the agro-fishery sector. She also highlighted the immense potential of DOST programs in shaping a brighter future for the region.

Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, who is the Undersecretary for Regional Operations of the DOST, delivered an inspiring opening message, stressing the importance of embracing innovative technologies and DOST programs to support Caraga’s economic sectors. He elaborated on how the integration of advanced science and technology initiatives can significantly bolster the fishery, agroforestry, mining, and ecotourism industries; and drive sustainable development and economic growth.

Engr. Mabborang emphasized that these innovations, aligned with DOST’s four pillars, are crucial in addressing regional challenges and opening up new opportunities for Caraga.

Hon. Maria Angelica Rosedell M. Amante, Governor of the Province of Agusan del Norte, who was represented by Hon. Board Member Erwin Dano, also discussed the significant role of the fishery, agroforestry, mining, and ecotourism sectors in the region’s economy and how DOST initiatives are pivotal in transforming these sectors through science, technology, and innovation.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of several Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) and Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), including agreements for the Caraga Food Innovation Consortium, CSU Forest Production Innovation and Testing Hub, CSU TARA Agri-Aqua Technology Business Incubator, ASSCAT Technology Business Incubator, RDLead for FSUU and NEMSU, and the Caraga RISE TBI Consortium. These agreements aim to foster collaboration and drive innovation across the region’s key sectors, paving the way for significant advancements and growth.

Additionally, the event featured a commitment signing for the Smart and Sustainable Cities and Communities Program, reinforcing the region’s dedication to sustainable development.

Outstanding adopters of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) were also recognized for their exemplary use of technology to enhance their enterprises and contribute to regional development.

Engr. Noel M. Ajoc, Regional Director of DOST-CARAGA, introduced the keynote speaker, DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

In his keynote address, Dr. Solidum discussed the vital role that DOST programs and initiatives play in advancing Caraga’s priority sectors, as he emphasized the importance of science, technology, and innovation as driving forces for regional development.

Dr. Solidum also highlighted specific examples of how DOST’s initiatives will transform the fishery, agroforestry, mining, and ecotourism sectors in Caraga, illustrating the tangible benefits and future potential of these programs.

He also called for continued collaboration to harness the full potential of technological advancements to reinforce the commitment to build a more sustainable future for the Caraga region.

Throughout the celebration, a diverse range of sessions, forums, and activities will be held, each meticulously designed to foster the growth of Caraga’s priority sectors. Attendees will be afforded a unique opportunity to interact with industry experts, delve into cutting-edge innovations, and partake in discussions aimed at harnessing the potential of science, technology, and innovation to propel economic and sustainable development in the region.

As the 2024 RSTW unfolds in Caraga, it has emerged as a pivotal event uniting stakeholders, innovators, and the broader community. Serving as a platform to showcase the transformative influence of science and technology, it reinforces the collective dedication to craft a resilient and prosperous future for the Caraga region through collaborative endeavors and forward-thinking solutions.