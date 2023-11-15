DOST celebrates 2023 Regional Science Week in Cagayan Valley

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) celebrated the Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Cagayan Valley on Nov. 14-16 with the theme, “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa at Panatag na Kinabukasan.”

DOST talked on its important role, along with its agenda and vision as significant in maximizing the advantages provided by the sciences, technologies and innovations for the country’s development and progress.

In Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum’s keynote speech read by DOST undersecretary Teodoro Gatchalian, the celebration likewise showcased the products and successes of the DOST’s science, technology and innovation (STI) programs, projects and activities in Cagayan Valley region, “bringing together various DOST agencies through a line-up of lectures, for a awards and exhibits.”

The event’s guest of honor, Cagayan Province Governor Manuel M. Mamba, said “it’s always an honor to witness the unfolding of innovative ideas from brilliant minds who will shape the future of our nation.” He welcomed the guests at Robinson’s Tuguegarao.

Meanwhile, DOST undersecretary for regional operations, Sancho A. Mabborang, said that the Region 2 celebration has served as the agency’s platform for recognizing the contributions of STI to the country’s long-term development. His message was likewise read by Gatchalian.

“The progress we have achieved throughout the years serves as a testament to our efforts in promoting and celebrating the triumphs of our scientific community and the fruits of the hard work of our Filipino scientists, researchers, innovators, and engineers for many years,” Mabborang told the guests and attendees.

In her message, DOST Region 2 Director, Dr. Virginia G. Bilgera, said that the event is DOST’s way of bringing its family of agencies, its programs, projects, and technologies, to a wider public.

“This only shows that DOST values the participation of all sectors, such as partner government agencies, the academe, the private sector, and civil society, in this program, particularly in identifying the gaps and in developing suitable solutions,” Bilgera said.

She stressed that as a result of the yearly celebration, DOST Region 2 has produced national winners in the past years under one of its flagship programs, SETUP or Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program. This year, the region supported 59 new SETUP beneficiaries, ready to grow and improve their firms through technology and innovation.

“This is a lifelong vision of DOST built on the foundations of collaboration, innovation, and progress to harness the power of science, technology, and innovation for the betterment of our people,” Solidum concluded in his keynote speech.