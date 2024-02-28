DOST conducts calibration caravan in Lanao del Norte

222 SHARES Share Tweet

In response to the Operation Timbang (OPT) Plus program of the National Nutrition Council (NNC), the Department of Science and Technology conducts a 3-day calibration caravan in the province of Lanao del Norte.

The caravan provided free calibration services for weighing scales and height boards throughout the province. As a result, the Provincial Nutrition Health Office of Lanao del Norte was able to calibrate their 291 nutritional weighing scales and 242 height boards.

The caravan was conducted on November 7-9, 2023, at the Rural Health Units of Lala, Tubod, Kauswagan, and Lanao del Norte.

The DOST team, composed of Engr. Delwin M. Balanay Jr. and Mr. Nazrodin Saripada, both from the Regional Metrology Laboratory of the agency, served as calibrators for weighing instruments, including hanging, infant, bench, and platform types of weighing scales.

Dr. Khryssly Zoe Tabañag, the Provincial Nutrition Action Officer – Designate, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are very thankful to DOST-10 for extending their support to our Operation Timbang Plus program. With this, we are confident in the accuracy of our nutritional measuring instruments. The calibration of our weighing scales and height boards will greatly improve the accuracy of our data collection.”

The data generated by the calibrated measuring instruments are used for local nutrition action planning, particularly for identifying the number of malnourished children and determining who will receive priority interventions in Lanao del Norte province.

The total value of assistance (VOA) provided by the DOST region X through the free calibration amounted to Php 532,080.00.

The calibration caravan is aligned with the DOST pillar on promoting human well-being for every Filipino in the country. This initiative is also anchored to Sustainable Development Goal No. 3, Good Health and Well-being, ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

DOST 10, through its Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL), offers calibration services for measuring instruments in various parts of the region. Interested companies and LGUs can send a letter of request/intent to DOST 10 Regional Director, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, through the RSTL manager, Engr. Frumencio B. Quiblat, Jr. The letters of intent may be forwarded to [email protected].

Additionally, DOST 10 RSTL provides chemical and microbiological testing of water, food, swab samples, and shelf-life studies (Engr. Delwin M. Balanay Jr./DOST 10).

