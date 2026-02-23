DOST, Cong. Caoagdan Explore Innovation Support for Coconut and Cattle Industries in Cotabato DOST

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Through the Department of Science and Technology Region XII (DOST SOCCSKSARGEN), Hon. Rudy S. Caoagdan, Representative of the Second District of Cotabato and member of the House Committee on Science and Technology, paid a courtesy visit to the Department of Science and Technology Central Office in Bicutan, Taguig to explore science-driven opportunities that can accelerate agricultural and industrial development in his district.

Congressman Caoagdan together with DOST SOCCSSKARGEN Regional Director Engr. Sammy P. Malawan met with DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., Regional Operations Undersecretary Sancho A. Mabborang, Countryside Development Assistant Secretary Engr. Maria Teresa B. De Guzman and Annabelle V. Briones, Executive Director of the Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI), to discuss potential collaborations that would harness innovation for coconut processing and cattle production in Cotabato Province.

As one of the key agricultural provinces in SOCCSKSARGEN, Cotabato has strong potential to move beyond raw commodity production toward value-added processing. Discussions highlighted the need to enhance coconut processing technologies to improve extraction efficiency, product quality, and compliance with national and international standards.

By leveraging ITDI’s expertise in food processing, packaging, testing, and national metrology, local farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can be supported in developing higher-value coconut products such as virgin coconut oil, coco sugar, flour, and other derivative products that command stronger market demand. The collaboration aims to ensure that producers are not limited to selling copra or raw nuts, but are empowered to participate in processing, branding, and commercialization.

Beyond coconut, the meeting also highlighted the need to strengthen Cotabato’s cattle industry. Recognizing the province’s growing livestock sector, Congressman Caoagdan sought DOST’s support in modernizing cattle production and meat processing through science-based interventions.

Discussions focused on research-driven feed formulation, food safety testing, meat preservation, and improved packaging to enhance productivity, ensure quality standards, and expand market access. Integrating technology across the livestock value chain is seen as key to increasing farmer incomes and supporting regional food security.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured ITDI’s state-of-the-art laboratories and technical divisions, where they were briefed on available technologies ready for adoption and commercialization. The visit showcased ITDI’s capabilities in industrial research and development, standards and testing services, materials science, chemical and analytical services, food innovation, and national metrology – core pillars in strengthening local industries and accelerating economic growth.

The convergence reflects a shared commitment to building an integrated innovation ecosystem that bridges national research institutions with grassroots communities.

With coconut and cattle identified as strategic growth drivers, Cotabato Province is positioning itself for a transition toward science-enabled, value-added agriculture. Through strengthened partnerships between national R&D institutions and local leadership, the province moves closer to transforming its natural resources into sustainable economic opportunities – demonstrating that from research laboratories to rural livelihoods, innovation is shaping the future of Cotabato.