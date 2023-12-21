DOST-Day Care Center receives school equipment from the Metrobank Foundation, Inc.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. (right) receives the plaque of recognition as one of the board of judges of the 2023 Metrobank Foundation’s search for Most Outstanding Filipinos. The recognition was awarded by Metrobank Foundation, Inc. President Aniceto M. Sobrepeña (left) during the turnover of school equipment to the DOST Day Care Center. (Photo by Henry A. De Leon, DOST-STII)

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. (right) receives the plaque of recognition as one of the board of judges of the 2023 Metrobank Foundation’s search for Most Outstanding Filipinos. The recognition was awarded by Metrobank Foundation, Inc. President Aniceto M. Sobrepeña (left) during the turnover of school equipment to the DOST Day Care Center. (Photo by Henry A. De Leon, DOST-STII)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) was fortunate to receive school equipment from the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. for its DOST-Day Care Center (DDCC) through the initiative of DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., who converted his token of appreciation into a donation. The turnover took place at the DDCC building in the DOST Bicutan Compound, Taguig City, on 13 December 2023.

The donated school equipment includes two flat-screen televisions, one refrigerator, one portable speaker, and seven tablets, aiming to advance and improve the education system, specifically the children’s learning habits.

With the optimistic goal of prioritizing the needs of DDCC students, Secretary Solidum converted his reward as one of the judges in the 2023 Metrobank Foundation’s Search for Outstanding Filipinos into the school equipment.

“I also remember that to develop science, technology, and innovation in our country, which will be the key to change our nation, it is important to provide an answer to the question of how we can encourage the young generation to involve themselves in science and technology. So, I have been asked for a long time, and my answer was to start with children, specifically toddlers, kindergarten, or nursery,” emphasized Secretary Solidum.

According to the science chief, he was beyond grateful to extend Metrobank Foundation’s generosity to the DDCC students. “Definitely, this is one of the happiest moments in my life, remembering and helping the children. Because it’s a chance for them to benefit from technology and learn from it,” the Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Metrobank Foundation, Inc. president Aniceto M. Sobrepeña revealed the selfless act of the DOST Secretary in choosing to share his reward, serving as their corporation’s appreciation for its two-day hard work in carefully and thoroughly selecting the Most Outstanding Filipinos.

“We make sure that we honor our distinguished jury members. He immediately chose you (DDCC). The DOST Secretary willingly donated his reward publicly. Very selfless,” Metrobank President Sobrepeña affirmed.

In his message, he requested the constant support of DOST Secretary in the search for Most Outstanding Filipinos, especially in the category of teachers, particularly to encourage more applicants from the Philippine Science High School System (PSHSS).

Other partnerships and collaborations that will strengthen the synergy of Metrobank and DOST are expected to be implemented by Metrobank. “We’ll be happy to work with DOST to further implement our advocacy. What else can we do and help? We are a funding agency. We are not that enormous, but we are one of the most active foundations in the whole country,” Metrobank President Sobrepeña added.

The DOST secretary also looked forward to the significant results of having more partnerships and collaborations with Metrobank to develop opportunities for the country. “I think this is our way of showing and expressing the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino. If we work together for the common good, we will transcend all the hurdles that the Philippines seems to be facing,” Secretary Solidum expressed.

The DDCC learning environment was launched this year for the five students after its building’s major renovation. It served as one of DOST’s gender mainstreaming initiatives to help DOST personnel ensure the continued care of their children while they are at work. Upon receiving the support, the DDCC management hoped to be fully operational next year, and with the donation, they are expecting a greater number of children could avail of better education in their foundation years.

By Rhea Mae Ruba, DOST-STII