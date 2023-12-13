DOST disaster food passes palate of kids

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology’s disaster food passed the palate of kids in Quirino.

This was confirmed thru the consumer survey of DOST through the Industrial Technology Development Institute in collaboration with the Provincial Science and Technology Office Quirino and Municipal Social Welfare Development Office of LGU-Diffun on Ready-to-Eat (RTE) foods to 20 senior citizens and 20 elementary school children in the Province of Quirino on December 6, 2023.

This activity aims to evaluate the acceptability of RTE retort foods – Ginisang Monggo and Chicken Corn Soup as an aid for disaster relief efforts in the country.

During the taste testing, participants tried each pack of RTEs and provided useful feedback to determine the acceptability of the products for all ages. This is to ensure and determine when the preferences of each age group are attained without compromising its nutritional value.

Mr. Ermin S. Orendain, Senior SRS of DOST ITDI led his team and Engr. Rocela Angelica B. Gorospe, PSTO Director with Mr. Jonathan A. De Jesus, PSTO Staff assisted in the conduct of the activity.