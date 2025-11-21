DOST Engages Media on Programs, Innovations Ahead of 2025 NSTW

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Officials from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) convened with members of the local and national media during the 2025 NSTW Press Conference held on November 19 at La Preciosa, Arabella Place, Laoag City. The event provided an overview of what the public can expect at the upcoming National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (NSTW) celebration set to take place in Ilocos Norte.

During the briefing, DOST representatives highlighted the various activities, exhibits, and technology showcases designed to bring cutting-edge innovations closer to communities in the region. They emphasized that the 2025 NSTW continues the agency’s commitment to expanding access to science and technology—ensuring that advancements are felt not only in major urban centers but across the entire country.

The press conference also served as a platform to discuss the Department’s ongoing and future programs, particularly those supporting inclusive development, regional innovation, and stronger collaboration with local government units, academic institutions, and private-sector partners.

During the engagement, Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) President Rebecca Madeja-Velasquez raised a critical question on why many homegrown technologies showcased in RSTW (Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week), NSTW, and Handa Pilipinas fail to take off despite their promise. She emphasized the persistent gap between invention and market readiness, pointing to the need to better understand the role of the Philippine Higher Education Validation and Innovation Testbed (PHI-TEST) in elevating local technologies to the global market.

In response, Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. explained that the challenge is not unique to the Philippines. “Kadalasan, 10% lang ‘yan sa ating innovation, and that is not only the statistics for the PH but all over the world,” he said, noting that many innovations falter because they lack a clear market perspective during development.

He added that innovators often focus solely on the invention itself and overlook how technologies will be implemented or adopted by users. “When people develop technologies, innovation lang ang kanyang naisip, pero ‘yung paano i-implement at paano gagamitin ng ibang mga tao o paano pa mahikayat ‘yung iba na gamitin ito, ay kailangan i-improve pa ‘yung produkto,” he remarked.

According to Solidum, PHI-TEST aims to address this gap by validating technologies in real-world settings nationwide. “Kaya ‘yung PHI-TEST gagawin ng DOST and universities and inventors, if you want, ‘yung kanilang technology, pero kailangan ipakalat sa buong Pilipinas at tingnan kung ano pang improvement ang kailangan gawin,” he said. He added that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will play a major role in the effort—“at good news, sila daw ang magpopondo.”

DOST Assistant Secretary Napoleon K. Juanillo Jr. further explained: “Unang-una po, may konteksto naman ito. Ang SUCs kasi, ang tawag sa kanila ay experimental stations… So binabalik lang natin sa kanila ‘yung mandate nila to test out all of these innovations that they themselves have initiated.” He also emphasized that PHI-TEST will not be limited to SUC-developed technologies, but will also include privately funded innovations and those from regional and provincial innovation hubs. He noted that CHED has given its consent, enabling nationwide testing across diverse demographics, environments, and conditions. “Kung sakali man ang results n’on ay revision, reformatting, pivoting, then at least meron tayong evidence as to what to do next. At kung successful, then well and good, we can tell the investors ready for investments,” he added.

Through these initiatives, DOST reinforces its goal of empowering Filipinos through science, technology, and innovation.