DOST Grants P1 Million STI Assistance to Dagupan City for STEM, Robotics, and AI Programs

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), under the leadership of Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., awarded ₱1,000,000.00 in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Assistance to the Local Government Unit of Dagupan City to strengthen STEM education through enhanced Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) support programs.

The assistance was formally received by Mayor Belen T. Fernandez on behalf of the city government. The funding will be used to upgrade robotics equipment, expand AI learning initiatives, and provide capacity-building activities for both educators and students. The program aims to equip young learners with future-ready skills in coding, automation, problem-solving, and digital innovation.

This initiative forms part of DOST’s continuing commitment to empower local government units in building innovation-driven communities and expanding access to emerging technologies at the grassroots level.

This partnership highlights the shared vision of DOST and LGU Dagupan in nurturing globally competitive learners and positioning Dagupan City as a growing hub for science, technology, and innovation in the region. (Carla Joyce B. Cajala)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

