DOST hailed as Silver Awardee of Outstanding Gender-Responsive Agency and GADtimpala AlaGAD 2023

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and DOST- Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) were recognized with Outstanding Gender-Responsive Agency and Exemplary GAD Focal Point System (GADtimpla AlaGAD) during the 14th Anniversary Celebration of Magna Carta of Women and GADtimpala 2023 Awarding Ceremony at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

The commemoration of the enactment of the Magna Carta of Women (R.A. 9710) and Gender and Development Transformation and Institutionalization through Mainstreaming of Programs, Agenda, Linkages, and Advocacies (GADtimpala) was established to give honor and incentives to deserving government agencies and other entities upholding gender mainstreaming efforts through their operations, programs, and services.

It is also a venue to amplify the ripple of support on providing protection, comfort, and equal socioeconomic, cultural, and political rights for Filipino women and girls, especially the marginalized sector.

In her remarks, Atty. Kristine Rosary E. Yuzon-Chaves, executive director and officer-in-charge of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) was vocal about being vigilant in the hurdles of bridging gender gaps.

“As we recognize our wins today, I hope our vision remains steadfast. Let us continue to do this to all the Juanas and Juanitas who are counting on us for a more just, inclusive, and equitable society,” said the PCW director.

SM Supermalls through Grace Fornier Magno, SM Vice President for Corporate Marketing, delivered a message of appreciation.

“SM is the largest homegrown company to sign and promote the United Nations’ 2030 agenda on gender equality dimensions and sustainable development. In our internal and external activities, we provide women the right platforms, so that they can grow, thrive, and flourish at SM,” stated Ms. Magno.

One notable gender-responsive initiative of SM is establishing the Women’s International Network on Disaster Risk Reduction which recognizes women leading disaster risk reduction efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, SM Supermalls is advancing its commitment to advocate the implementation of the Magna Carta of Women and other gender-related laws by signing the memorandum of Understanding between the Philippine Commission on Women.

Based on the PCW’s assessment of the implementation of the Magna Carta of Women from 2019 to 2021, mainstreaming gender in different sectors is heading north. According to the 2023 gender global gap report, there was a growth in the Filipino female population enrolled and completed their education as well in basic and functional literacy rates.

In the same report, the Philippines ranked 32 in terms of educational attainment with a gender parity score of 0.999 (with 1 denotes to high gender parity rate) covering all the key indicators. Gender parity pertains to the equal contribution of men and women in every aspect of private and public life. Furthermore, an escalation is noticeable in women occupying higher positions and women assuming leadership roles in office administration, peace and order, and politics.

On the other hand, the percentage of teenage pregnancy for women aged 15 to 19 has declined from 9% in 2017 down to 5% in 2022 based on the national demographic and health survey.

Gaining legislative support is another landmark to protect girls from sexual abuse and exploitation. Some of the newly passed laws under GAD include R.A. 1156 which prohibits child marriage, R.A. 11648 which raises the sex consent from 12 years old to 16 years old, and R.A. 11930 which is the anti-online and sexual abuse of exploitation of children and anti-sexual abuse and exploitation materials Act.

As an ‘AlaGAD’ silver awardee, the DOST has attained level four (4) commitment enhancement and institutionalization in all entry points of the Gender Mainstreaming Evaluation Framework (GMEF) Organizational Assessment Tool.

“As we institutionalized gender mainstreaming in DOST, we continually build the organizational capacity to attain gender-sensitive policies, programs, projects, structures, and procedures,” says DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. in his message.

The department demonstrates its commitment to gender and development principles through partnership with other agencies in developing and using renewable sources of energy in food production including the development of women-friendly technologies and providing useful information and gender-sensitive technologies for production, processing, and marketing food products.

Through its attach agencies, DOST continuously provides scholarships and career opportunities for women in science and supports start-ups through assistance in product development, packaging, marketing, intellectual property, and business guides. Women Micro-Entrepreneurs are also assisted through a resolution that engages Local Government Units to support their products.

Furthermore, DOST also established and actively operates its Gender Help Desk and produced and launched the use of DOST GAD KIT and modules in gender mainstreaming. As unified GADvocates, the capacity-building activities on GAD, as well as the GAD Focal point assemblies, were continuously conducted.

“Our department intends to develop science, technology, and innovation policies that empower and support women and men in sustainable development. As ONE DOST, we will fight gender inequality to achieve the change we desire to our gender equality.” This was affirmed by Sec. Solidum Jr., rallying the department to continuously improve their GAD endeavors.

There were 18 government agencies awarded the Outstanding Gender-Responsive Agency and Exemplary GADtimpala AlaGAD 2023 having the Commission on Audit (COA) as the sole gold awardee for both categories. These double celebration on empowering Filipino women and girls were spearheaded by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and sponsored by SM Cares and SM Supermalls.

By Caryl Maria Minette I. Ulay, DOST-STII