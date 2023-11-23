DOST holds 2023 National Science Technology and Innovation Week in Iloilo City

332 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S the first time that the yearly National Science Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) of the Dept. of Science and Technology (DOST) was held in Iloilo City from Nov. 22-26.

The DOST aims to bring several of the latest innovative products and services closer to local government units and industries, assisting their respective operations and product development.

Richard P. Burgos, DOST director of the Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) was the event’s host. “The Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) have been the strong forces behind our progress as a society,” he said, adding that it was embarking on a journey to the celebration of remarkable contributions and accomplishments to nation building.

DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum, said that the holding of the celebration in the region “is a clear manifestation of our commitment to bring science closer to the people as one DOST for you.” From now on, NSTW will be held in different cities every year “so that science will be closer to the people and to the community,” he added.

In the event, interactive exhibits were presented, technical sessions, lectures and workshops on diverse science and technology topics were conducted.

On the other hand, Sen. Loren Legarda, who was the keynote speaker and whose message was read by Dr. Leah J. Buendia, undersecretary for research and development. “In the fast changing role, it is crucial that we recognize the important role of science, technology and innovation in steering our path toward a sustainable and equitable future,” the senator said.

It’s through STI, she said that solutions can be found. “It is through this framework (STI) that cities can be better planned, our farmers and fisherfolk to be more adequately supported and our people can live a healthier, safer environment,” Legarda stressed in line with NSTW theme “Creating and protecting wealth for a sustainable blue economy.”

The Blue Economy refers to a sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of marine and coastal ecosystem. It encompasses many activities that impact all of us.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas said that for the first time “Iloilo serves as a venue for NSTW. This year’s celebration is a timely celebration for Iloilo as we strive to be a premier innovation hub in the country.”

“We will showcase different research and technology outputs and inform stakeholders and viewers about this week’s event and the available technologies. These can be adapted by various sectors of society, from MSMEs and local government units to private individuals,” said Regional Director, Rowen Gelonga of DOST VI.