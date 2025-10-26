DOST and PNP for NSTW

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Ilocos Region through Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog and Assistant Regional Director for Field Operations Decth-1180 P. Libunao and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 1 formally sealed their partnership for the safety and security of the 2025 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing held on October 23, 2025 in Laoag City.

The MOU was signed by DOST Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog and PNP Regional Director PBGEN Dindo R. Reyes, signifying the agencies shared commitment to uphold peace, order, and public safety during the four-day NSTW celebration happening on November 18–21, 2025, to be hosted by DOST Ilocos Region.

DOST and PNP for NSTW

Under the MOU, DOST Ilocos Region and PNP Region 1 will collaborate to ensure the safety of exhibitors, guests, and visitors throughout the event. The PNP will provide security assistance, crowd control, traffic management, and emergency response coordination, while DOST will handle logistical and communication support to facilitate smooth coordination during the event.

The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤, hosted for the first time by DOST Ilocos Region in Laoag City, will gather scientists, researchers, innovators, MSMEs, students, and the general public under the theme “𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬” and the subtheme “𝐒𝐢𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐲𝐚, 𝐓𝐞𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐲𝐚, 𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐨𝐧: 𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐠, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐚, 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐠 𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐧” The event will feature exhibits, fora, technology demonstrations, and interactive activities that highlight the transformative role of science and technology in national development.

Through this strengthened collaboration between DOST Ilocos Region and PNP Region 1, the NSTW 2025 celebration in Laoag City is expected to be both impactful and secure, ensuring that participants can fully experience and enjoy the country’s premier science, technology, and innovation event. (Sheshenie Janae M. Perez and Karl Anthony Bugar)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

