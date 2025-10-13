DOST Leads the Nation’s Push for a Collaborative AI Ecosystem in the Philippines

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) opened the National AI Stakeholders’ Conference today at the Manila Hotel’s Centennial Hall, gathering leaders from government, industry, academia, startups, and international organizations. The two-day event marks the start of building a Collaborative AI Ecosystem for the Philippines—one that supports innovation, good governance, and inclusive growth.

“AI technologies are now enhancing our transport systems, financial services, creative industries, and even improving energy management, environmental monitoring, and public safety,” said DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. “By 2028, we envision a New Philippines powered by AI—one where innovation is inclusive, governance is smarter, and communities are empowered.”

The conference is part of the continuing implementation of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Philippines (NAIS-PH), approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in May 2025. The strategy sets a whole-of-nation framework for harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to drive inclusive innovation, enhance public service delivery, uplift communities, and develop globally competitive industries.

NAIS-PH outlines five key drivers of the country’s AI development—Infrastructure, Workforce, Innovation, Data Governance and Policy, and Deployment. These pillars guide coordinated action among government, academe, industry, and civil society to ensure that AI adoption is ethical, secure, and sustainable.

In his keynote address, Secretary Solidum highlighted DOST’s long-standing efforts, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Education (DepEd), and other agencies, to build an AI-ready nation since 2017. These include the DOST Summer School for AI for researcher training, the acquisition of high-performance computing infrastructure, and the support of multiple AI research and development projects through DOST- Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD).

The event also showcased the launch of AI Roadmaps developed by both DOST and DTI, outlining sector-specific initiatives that shape the country’s AI direction. In addition, “Investments in AI in the Philippines have now reached over ₱2.3 billion across 113 AI-related projects,” Secretary Solidum added. “We believe in the Filipino mind’s ability not only to adopt but to create and lead in technology.”

Through the National AI Strategy, DOST affirms its commitment to advancing science, technology, and innovation in support of Bagong Pilipinas, a nation where progress is driven by knowledge, collaboration, and the creative potential of every Filipino.