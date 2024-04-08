DOST, LGU Mambajao upskill Incident Management Team

Various representatives from LGU Mambajao, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Public Works and Highways participated in the three-day training.

To enhance resilience, the Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Mambajao, conducts Basic Incident Command System at the new Operation Center building in Lakas, Mambajao. The training was participated in by 40 members of the Incident Management Team of the MDRRMO.

The technical experts from the Office of the Civil Defense, Provincial Government of Lanao Del Norte and Bukidnon, and Local Government Unit of Tagoloan shared their expertise for the Basic Incident Command System Training. The event was participated by various representatives from LGU Mambajao, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, DOST, and DPWH.

The three-day workshop conducted on February 7-9, 2024 was composed of a series of lectures, brainstorming, and simulations that explained to the attendees the basics, the organization, and the facilities of the ICS.

In her opening message, Ms. Raquel Ranara of MDRRMO – Mambajao, emphasized the importance of preparedness before a disaster occurs. “It is always better to be prepared in any event or case of any incident,” she said.

The activity focused on training participants in handling unforeseen events, applying the management by objectives principle, and mastering essential resource management within an Incident Command System (ICS). Additionally, it aimed to enhance participants’ comprehension of considerations in incident and event planning, emphasizing the significance of transfer of command, demobilization, and close-out processes.

“An Incident Action Plan is very important in the execution of the rescue operations”, said Mr. Patrick Callanta, speaker from the Office of the Civil Defense.

This event highlighted the commitment of the government to achieve disaster resilience by incorporating Incident Command Systems in the effective management of potential and actual disaster consequences in the Municipality of Mambajao.

DOST and LGU Mambajao has also recently conducted the Incident Command System (ICS) Executive Course also as part of the implementation of the MOCCOV project.

Upcoming training includes Emergency Operations Center Training, Integrated Planning on Incident Command System Training, Incident Command System Position Course, and All-Hazards Incident Management Team Training. (Engr. George Pio G. Aclan/DOST 10)

