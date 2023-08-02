DOST, LGU Maramag to improve STEM learning in IP school through interactive courseware

DOST Bukidnon empowers Indigenous Pupils with Technology as IP students in Dologon, Maramag, Bukidnon immerse themselves in hands-on learning with DOST-Courseware on tablets, unlocking new horizons on July 6, 2023.

DOST Bukidnon empowers Indigenous Pupils with Technology as IP students in Dologon, Maramag, Bukidnon immerse themselves in hands-on learning with DOST-Courseware on tablets, unlocking new horizons on July 6, 2023.

The Department of Science and Technology, in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Maramag, is set to improve the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning of 81 pupils from Lumatung Pangukuyan Te Apu Man Ohay IP school through the provision of interactive courseware.

The DOST Courseware is a locally-produced, all-original Filipino highly interactive multimedia educational resource packages available both in Windows and Android versions, conceptualized, digitized and produced as spearheaded by the Science Education Institute (SEI-DOST) in partnership with the Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI-DOST).

Through this project, the students have been provided with a SMART TV, two computer sets with printers, and 20 tablets installed with DOST – Courseware. The interactive and innovative learning is referred to as the Open Learning Space or the school’s modern library.

The courseware contains various materials and references for each grade level. Its main objective is to optimize, streamline and standardize educational lesson presentation in Science and Mathematics through the use of cost-effective and high-quality solutions. It is also to assist in developing competitive students who can maximize and enhance learning through the use of ICT, and equip teachers with supplemental tools to assist them not only in teaching but also in motivating their students to learn and participate in class discussions.

“We hope to create an environment where students can explore, experiment, and apply the skills they are learning,” Jose Joel Doromal, Maramag municipal mayor said during the launching.

He highlighted how innovation continues to shape the rapidly evolving world, which also increases the demand for individuals skilled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The DOST Courseware is seen to be useful as supplemental learning resources for the multi-grade school that also lacks books for their pupils.

The Department of Education and the Department of Information and Communications Technology have also signified support of this project and will be part of the implementation to assure maximum utilization of the gadgets provided.

Edwin Gurrea of DepEd Bukidnon reflected on an age-old saying that it takes a village to raise a child to thank the various agencies that cooperated in realizing the project.

“Multimedia is the future of learning and the future starts now,” Ritchie Mae Guno, provincial science and technology director of DOST Bukidnon said.

“We will rally for an improved learning system in the country. Together, we will rally for every Filipino child. Para sa isang MATATAG na Bayan.Para sa ating mahal na Pilipinas,” Bonifacio Buisa, School Principal reiterated the statement of VP Sarah Duterte as DepEd Secretary and committed to keeping the project well-implemented and monitored under his leadership.

Renelyn Grace Cajetas, project leader, directed the technology demonstration of DOST Courseware to the teachers and pupils in the afternoon before she ended the program with high praise to the educators of Lumatung Pangukuyan Te Apu Man Ohay for accepting the innovation presented to them for a lasting impact in the lives of their students.

The courseware is free to schools and can be accessed online as supplemental resources for teachers and students through the dost sei website. (Rashie Mae Deva Paano/DOST 10)

