DOST, LGU Pangantucan to improve science, tech info access in GIDA areas through STARBOOKS

In partnership with the Local Government Unit of Pangantucan and the Department of Education Division of Bukidnon, the Department of Science and Technology provides seven STARBOOKS units in seven public high schools in Pangantucan. STARBOOKS is the country’s first digitized library.

The school beneficiaries are Pangantucan National High School, Bacusanon National High School, Bangahan Integrated School, Kimanait National High School, Langcataon National High School, San Isidro High School, and Pangantucan Bukidnon Community College.

The project holds immense potential for the 4,944 high school students, 1,389 college students, and 890 teachers who have long depended on limited books and unreliable internet access. These schools predominantly serve Indigenous Peoples (IP) students belonging to the Manobo tribe.

During the turnover ceremony, Dr. Lanila M. Palapar, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent, encouraged the attending teachers to embrace continuous learning and engage with new technologies.

“Let us not stop learning for ourselves and for our students,” Palapar emphasized, highlighting the importance of keeping pace with the evolving educational landscape.

The significance of the STARBOOKS project was further highlighted by the Science Research Specialist of DOST Bukidnon, Grazelle Dela Cruz showcased its vast array of resources that will now be readily available to students and teachers alike. STARBOOKS is a digital library that offers free access to hundreds of thousands of theses, K-12 modules, DRRM materials, research papers, theses, dissertations, and S&T news.

The Science and Technology Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosk (STARBOOKS) is an innovation of the DOST Science and Technology Information Institute.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Dr. Ellen A. Azuelo, Education Program Supervisor who is also the project leader, commended the DOST for its efficient and comprehensive project implementation process.

LGU Pangantucan’s Executive Assistant, Rolando Franco, also encouraged the other schools in the Municipality to avail the same project for inclusive education opportunities.

Dr. Ligaya S. Gonzales, School Principal of Pangantucan National High School, expressed hope that this intervention from the DOST would be followed by further support for STEM education in Pangantucan, fostering a strong foundation for the high school learners’ academic journey.

By providing accessible and up-to-date information, the project aims to empower students to pursue STEM courses and become valuable contributors to the S&T human capital of the country. With the collaborative efforts of the DOST, DepEd, and local educational institutions, the future of S&T education in Pangantucan is set to be brighter than ever before. (Rashia Mae Deva Paano/DOST 10)

About DOST-X

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.