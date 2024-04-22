DOST, LGU Valencia grant tech upgrading support to IP coffee producers

Photo op of the ceremonial turnover of funds with (Left to Right) Jocelyn Tango-an, Architect Bjorn Didaagon, Ritchie Mae Guno, Hon. Azucena Huervas, Datu Smith Ecat, Joel Escaño, Marven Selecios, Atty. Marlowe Selecios

Photo op of the ceremonial turnover of funds with (Left to Right) Jocelyn Tango-an, Architect Bjorn Didaagon, Ritchie Mae Guno, Hon. Azucena Huervas, Datu Smith Ecat, Joel Escaño, Marven Selecios, Atty. Marlowe Selecios

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology and the Local Government Unit of Valencia City in Bukidnon granted technology upgrading support for the Arabica coffee production of MANTALA, Inc., a group of 147 IP farmers in Sitio Migtulod, Mt. Nebo. The project was approved with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on March 11, 2024.

The technology upgrading covers various coffee processing equipment such as coffee roasting machine, coffee dehuller, etc. that aims to improve the quality and overall processing time of the coffee.

DOST region X will also provide training on Food Safety and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to the coffee farmers, which have pivotal roles in the acquisition of the License to Operate issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

LGU Valencia has also committed to assist the association in building their coffee processing facility worth 2 million pesos. Moreover, the said LGU requested the inclusion of proposed construction of a warehouse with multipurpose drying pavement at Sitio Migtulod, in the Provincial Commodity Investment Plan (PPCIP) of Bukidnon, with a project cost of 15 million pesos.

With these packages of interventions, the firm is expected to acquire a sustainable source of income and provide quality job opportunities in the locality, boosting the local economy.

At the opening ceremony, Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huervas underscored the significance of this project in fostering economic empowerment within the local community of Valencia City. “Among ipaabot sa DOST, ang among dakung pagpasalamat sa pagtabang sa atung local coffee farmers diri sa Valencia,” Mayor Huervas said.

[We express to DOST, our deepest gratitude in helping our local coffee farmers here in Valencia]

DOST Bukidnon Provincial Director Ritchie Mae Guno conveyed her support for the project, anticipating its successful implementation and sustainability. “Nakita namo ang potensyal sa MANTALA sa pag compete sa ubang mga brand sa kape. Busa, nahimo namo nang motivation sa pag-upgrade sa ilang proseso sa paghimo sa kape pinaagi sa S & T innovation, kay nahibaw-an namo nga mas makigbisog sila pinaagi niining intervention.”

[We have seen the potential of MANTALA in competing against other coffee brands. That’s became our motivation to upgrade their process in making coffee using S&T innovation, because we’ve known that they will be resilient with this intervention.”]

Datu Smith Ecat, the president of MANTALA Incorporated, expressed heartfelt gratitude to DOST and LGU Valencia for their substantial assistance in the community. He shared his astonishment at witnessing the realization of their vision for MANTALA Coffee.

“Wala namo damha nga maabot namo nig ikan sa among simple nga pangandoy para sa MANTALA Coffee,” said Datu Smith Ecat.

[We did not expect that this simple dream of MANTALA coffee would be realized.]

The City Planning and Development Office, through its Officer-in-Charge Architect Bjorn Didaagon, presented the floor plan of the proposed coffee processing facility of MANTALA Inc. This aligns with the goal of ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and paving the way for the acquisition of the License to Operate issued by the FDA.

This intervention is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal number one, zero poverty and sdg number eight, decent work and economic growth. This is also anchored in the DOST Pillar of Wealth Creation. (Asmerah Sarip / DOST- Bukidnon)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.