DOST, LGU Valencia holds workshop on Greenhouse Gas Inventory with Climate Change Commission

Post workshop photo ops with the LGU Valencia Participants, and speakers from CMU and CCC.

Post workshop photo ops with the LGU Valencia Participants, and speakers from CMU and CCC.

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology in Region X, in partnership with the Local Government of Valencia City, Bukidnon, holds a four-day workshop on Greenhouse Gas Inventory with the Climate Change Commission on March 6-10, 2024 at Sophie Red Hotel, Jasaan, Misamis Oriental.

The training-workshop is designed to capacitate LGU Valencia’s department heads and staff about process and procedures in conducting inventory for Greenhouse Gas using CCC toolkit and incorporating Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) lens in the process.

“Understanding and addressing greenhouse gas emissions at the community level is not just an environmental responsibility, but also one that will promote health, prosperity, and resilience of our communities for generations to come,” said Mr Lourd Jaynel Salido, resource person from Strategic Partnership Division of Climate Change Commission-Central Office.

Republic Act 9729, commonly referred to as the Climate Change Act of 2009, acknowledges the critical role of local governments as frontline agencies responsible for formulating, planning, and executing climate change action plans. Salido added that this role can be maximized through the development of Local Climate Change Action Plans, which are mandatory for local government units (LGUs) to develop.

“In crafting Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs), the focus on mitigating GHG emissions is essential. Having data and information on GHG will allow us to produce a quality LCCAP that can effectively address and intervene in the present local climate problems,” said Engr. Emmanuel Causon, resource person from the Mitigation Team of the Climate Change Commission-Central Office.

By the end of the 4-day workshop, the participants are expected to (a) mainstream GHG results to enhanced-LCCAP using prescribed templates; (b) obtain knowledge and skills on greenhouse gas inventory (GHG); (c) enhance the contents of existing LCCAP particularly the goals, options, implementation plan, monitoring and evaluation plan and other sections using STI lens and (d) present the initial output to CCC and DOST-10 for critiquing.

A GHG inventory is an estimate of all emissions and removals of GHG from given sources and sinks within a defined spatial and temporal dimension. It serves several purposes for countries, not just from a technical and scientific standpoint but also in terms of policy making, and strategic and investment planning.

“This is a very great and memorable event that we can access to our line or partner agency in order to help our constituents,” said Hon. Azucena P. Huervas.

This initiative was conducted through the Innovation, Science and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-based development (iSTART) Program.(John Esteward Carcosia, DOST-10)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.