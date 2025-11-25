DOST-NCR Unveils New Programs for Smarter Metro at RSTW 2025

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology–National Capital Region (DOST-NCR) officially kicked off the 2025 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) on November 24, 2025 at the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) in Cubao, Quezon City, marking the final leg of this year’s nationwide celebration. With the theme “Building Smart and Sustainable Communities,” the opening program underscored DOST’s commitment to using science and technology as transformative tools for more resilient and inclusive urban environments in Metro Manila.

In partnership with TIP–Quezon City, the ceremony gathered government officials, academic leaders, private sector partners, and community representatives. TIP President Mr. Angelo Q. Lahoz welcomed the delegates, emphasizing that the theme aligns strongly with the university’s research directions and advocacy toward sustainability. He highlighted how TIP continues to create innovations that directly contribute to smarter cities and improved community living conditions.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang followed with an introduction of the Department’s ILAW Framework for Smart and Sustainable Communities, which stands for Inclusive economies, Learning governance, Adaptive and regenerative planet, and Well-being of people and communities. He described the framework as a strategic guide for local development in the region.

DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. delivered the keynote address, urging stakeholders to ensure that technological progress benefits all sectors of society. “Development needs to be highly contextualized, and ergonomically designed to fit the needs of the people with varied local realities. When solutions are designed this way, they are considered ‘smart’,” he said. He added that “development should not be exclusive but inclusive, and development should not be extractive but sustainable,” emphasizing that progress must empower citizens—particularly the poor and vulnerable—by providing opportunities, choices, and the ability “to be and to do.”

The ceremony also witnessed a series of launches and partnership agreements that showcased DOST-NCR’s ongoing initiatives. Among these were the turnover of TIP ADAPT tools for MSMEs, the turnover of Smart STI Plans for Pasig City and Caloocan City, the formal adoption of GeoRisk PH for NCR local government units through a partnership between DOST-NCR and PHIVOLCS, the launch of the DOST-NCR CITIES360 Program, and a collaboration with Sentinel and BEST Inc. promoting circular economy initiatives in Metro Manila.

A highlight of the program was “Lakbay Disenyo: From Threads to Treads,” a sustainable footwear showcase organized by the Philippine Footwear Federation Inc. and the DOST–Philippine Textile Research Institute, demonstrating locally developed innovations in the footwear and textile industries.

An exhibit area is also open to the public at TIP–Cubao, featuring locally developed technologies, community success stories, and science-based solutions supporting the vision of smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready communities across the National Capital Region.