DOST NorMin Recognizes Media Partners during CEST Program Media Conference

DOST Northern Mindanao gathered its valued media partners for the CEST Misamis Oriental Press Conference and Media Recognition Day held on November 21, 2025 at Hamersons Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City. The event highlighted the impact of science, technology, and innovation across the province while honoring the storytellers who amplify these efforts to the public.

The press conference opened meaningful conversations on environmental safety, water quality, and community-based concerns—providing a space for media from across Northern Mindanao (TV, radio, and news outlets) to raise pressing issues and for DOST NorMin to offer clear, science-based insights.

This was followed by a recognition program featuring messages of appreciation, an AVP celebrating long-standing partnerships, a fellowship session that encouraged deeper collaboration, and the awarding of local media partners who continue to champion responsible and impactful science communication.

Through open dialogue, shared commitment, and strengthened partnerships, DOST Northern Mindanao reaffirms its dedication to fostering communities empowered by science—through stories told with truth, purpose, and heart.