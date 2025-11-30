Home>News>Provincial>DOST NorMIn trains Manolo Fortich’s Public Market Vendor Association on verification of non-automatic weighing instruments
DOST NorMIn trains Manolo Fortich’s Public Market Vendor Association on verification of non-automatic weighing instruments

The pursuit of accurate measurements and consumer protection took center stage as the Local Government Unit of Manolo Fortich hosted a vital Training on the Verification of Non-Automatic Weighing Instruments on November 19-20, 2025, held at Dreams Residences, San Miguel, Manolo Fortich. Twenty-five dedicated participants, comprising LGU employees and representatives from the local Public Market Vendor Association, gathered to enhance their knowledge and practical skills in metrology. The training was expertly facilitated by the DOST-Northern Mindanao, specifically the Regional Metrology Laboratory of RSTL, with Mr. Ronald A. Pangan and Mr. Jefferson A. Lumor serving as the knowledgeable speakers and trainors, providing comprehensive lectures and practical demonstrations.

This two-day activity is crucial for upholding the integrity of commercial transactions within the LGU. The learning sessions equipped the participants with the necessary expertise to accurately verify weighing instruments, ensuring that consumers receive the correct quantity for the price they pay. The training culminates in a significant practical application: on the second day, the newly trained team will conduct a surprise inspection in the local market. This hands-on exercise is designed to immediately translate their acquired knowledge into real-world action, reinforcing the LGU’s commitment to fair trade practices and consumer trust.

