DOST officials visit Juan Paulo Producers Cooperative

TO create a competitive advantage through the acquisition of upgraded technology, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, with DOST XII Regional Director Sammy Malawan, visited one of the SETUP beneficiaries in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat recently.

The financial assistance amounting to P2-million provided to the firm includes upgrading the production of quality dairy milk products with minimal human handling, the acquisition of equipment based on their technology needs assessment, human resource development initiatives such as training on the use of equipment and maintenance and consulting services.

Mabborang encouraged the firm to innovate and share their best practices with other growing and starting MSMEs in the region. He cited the initiatives of the agency in implementing the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program.

Mabborang said that organizations such as DOST provided the initiative to support local enterprises in adopting technological advancements to improve their business operations and enhance the productivity, production efficiency and overall income of the assisted MSMEs.

Through the program, the firm increased their sales by 80% annually, improved the quality of their products for national and local consumption and enhanced their efficiency, which resulted in reduced labor costs.

The result of the intervention also generated employment opportunities, gave the firm a competitive advantage through the utilization of the new equipment and increased the revenue and income of the province.

The firm is one of the adoptors and is also part of the training program for the production of the DOST-FNRI (Food and Nutrition Research Institute)enhanced Nutribun in SOCCSKSARGEN.

To date, the firm has continuously benefited students through various feeding programs and has also opened doors for the firm to engage in bigger opportunities.

This is only one of the significant accomplishments of the program, which, through the DOST XII and other DOST Regional Offices, will help upgrade, empower, and equip thriving MSMEs in the country towards Smart and Sustainable development. (Dave Masirag/ Nelson Santos)