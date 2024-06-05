DOST PAGASA’s Planetarium in Mindanao officially begins business

Group Photo of dignitaries during the launching of Mindanao’s first Planetarium

Mindanao PAGASA Regional Services Division (MPRSD) inaugurated Mindanao’s first Planetarium on May 17, 2024, at MPRSD at DOST PAGASA, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., and the Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, and DOST PAGASA Administrator Dr. Nathaniel T. Servando.

Provincial dignitaries attended the inauguration. Misamis Oriental Governor Peter “Sr. Pedro” M. Unabia, who spearheaded the inauguration, was present. Misamis Oriental 2nd District Congressman Hon. Yevgeny Vincente “Bambi” B. Emano, who was instrumental in establishing Mindanao’s first Planetarium in the province and supported it from the start, was in attendance.

El Salvador Mayor Edgar S. Lignes, LGU Tagoloan Mayor Atty. Nadya Emano-Elipe, LGU Manticao Mayor Stephen Tan, LGU Lugait Mayor Wellie G. Lim, LGU Libertad Mayor Leonardo L. Uy Jr., and LGU Gitagum Mayor Emmanuel S. Mugot were also present during the ceremony.

The 755 square-meter planetarium, a unique and innovative addition to Mindanao, houses an observatory for observing astronomical activities, a gallery hall, conference rooms, and a dome-shaped theater that displays planets, constellations, and various educational videos about the phenomena that we can see in the sky, inviting the audience to explore and learn.

Sec. Renato U. Solidum emphasized that the Mindanao Planetarium is currently the most modern in the country.

“The inauguration of the Mindanao PAGASA Planetarium here at Brgy. Molugan, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental is a momentous occasion, marking a significant stride in science education and infrastructure development in Mindanao”, said Sec. Solidum, instilling a sense of pride and excitement in the audience.

Governor Peter Unabia added that the Planetarium will also help the economy of El Salvador City and Misamis Oriental. In his words, the facility also aligns with the provincial government’s plan to reduce its poverty incidence to a single digit.

“Six regions will now be coming to Misamis Oriental to bring their students to watch what Planetarium has to offer… that’s 26 million people, all of them hopefully coming to Misamis Oriental to learn about the solar system. Imagine what it will bring to the economy in the province of Misamis Oriental”, said Cong. Emano emphasized the potential of the Planetarium to boost the economy of Misamis Oriental while delivering its mission to educate the audiences about the cosmos.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting marks the opening of the Planetarium for public viewing.

For your convenience, the Planetarium is now open for public viewing and accepts reservations and bookings. From May 20 to June 20, 2024, admission to the Planetarium is free. It operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Provide the necessary information along with your preferred date and time of visit. Corresponding fees will apply, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all.

You may send your request to [email protected] and address your request to

Mr. Anthony Joseph R. Lucero, M.Sci.

Weather Services Chief

Mindanao PAGASA Regional Services Division

(Joshua Robin/DOST10)

