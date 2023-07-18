DOST, partner agencies sign MOA promoting waste reduction in Cagayan Valley

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Taguig City – AS a smart solution for waste reduction management, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) together with the City Government of Cauayan, Isabela State University (ISU) and iTECHCONNECTPH.INC, signed a memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and contract on the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Cauayan on July 17, 2023.

The implementation of an MRF is a vital step for Cauayan City towards sustainable waste management. This will significantly reduce the amount of waste going to landfills and produce valuable raw materials and other by-products.

The MRF will serve as a hub for the collection, sorting, and recycling of waste materials, including plastics, paper, glass, and metals. A variety of industrial and commercial waste streams will also be accepted at the facility. The recovered materials will be utilized as feedstock for local manufacturing industries and will contribute to the reduction of raw material consumption.

Moreover, the establishment of an MRF can boost the province’s economy and provide local residents with employment possibilities.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. emphasized in his speech, lauding DOST R02 for their continued partnership and collaboration with ISU and Cauayan City in the implementation of the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program.

“As we envision, this Waste-Wise Cities project hopes to tackle the challenges posed by increasing waste generation and its impact on the environment,” Solidum said. He also highlighted that with the establishment of a state-of-the-art MRF in Cauayan City, the agency hopes to be able to effectively sort, process, and recover valuable materials from the waste stream, minimizing the amount of waste sent to landfills and maximizing resource utilization.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang recognized the presence of the representatives from DOST, the LGU, the academe through the ISU and inventors through the Filipino Inventors Society Producers Cooperative (FISPC) on the importance of a collective and whole-of-society approach in addressing key problems, transitioning into sustainable ways of living and promoting a circular economy as a strategy for the country.

DOST Assistant Secretary Dr. Napoleon K. Juanillo Jr., who was also present, encouraged the participants, including the media, to continue spreading the news in science, technology, and innovation for Filipinos to understand what DOST is aiming for in the communities and in the entire STI ecosystem.

Cauayan City Mayor Caesar S. Dy, with ISU President Ricmar Aquino represented by Dr. Precila Delima and Suki Trading Filipino Inventor, Victoriano Ocon, delivered their message of commitment in the implementation of the project.

DOST R02 Regional Director, Dr. Virginia G. Bilgera, who is an active implementor of the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program in Cagayan Valley, and inventor Francisco ‘Popoy’ Pagayon conveyed their messages of support and appreciation for the strong collaboration of DOST, FISPC, and partner institutions towards sustainable waste management.

The establishment of MRF in Cauayan City, is one of the ways of DOST in strengthening and providing economic growth in the province. This project is hoped to be the enabler for finding lasting solutions to both economic and environmental challenges, such as providing new jobs, promoting energy efficiency, promoting sustainable industries, and investing in scientific research and innovation in the country.