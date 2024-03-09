DOST- PHIVOLCS conducts GeoRiskPH training to boost disaster resilience of NorthMin LGUs

Photo Opportunity during the training of the use of GeoRisk PH platforms for LGUs

In its continuous effort to boost disaster resilience through science, technology, and innovation, the Department of Science and Technology—X (DOST), together with DOST—Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), conducted a two-day training for local government units (LGUs) on applying GeoRiskPH and its platforms to their Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) plans.

The training, conducted on February 27-28 at the VIP Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City, was attended by 31 LGUs from various parts of the region for a total of 70 participants.

GeoRisk PH is a multi-agency initiative led by the DOST PHIVOLCS. It aims to provide protocols and platforms to share hazards, exposure, and other risk information to help people, communities, local governments, and national agencies prepare and plan to reduce the risks from natural hazards.

Eight LGUs in Bukidnon actively participated in the training: Kalilangan, Malitbog, San Fernando, Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, Pangantucan, Talakag, and Valencia City.

Meanwhile, on the island of Camiguin, the Provincial Government was represented by Annie D. Cesar and Mark Philipp A. Sabuero and LGU Mambajao representatives, John Edrev P. Waminal and Angelita A. Sabuero participated in the training. In Lanao del Norte, Elkie C. Buctolan of the Provincial DRRMO participated in the said training.

In Misamis Occidental, ten LGUs attended: Sinacaban, Oroquieta, Concepcion, Aloran, Sapang Dalaga, Clarin, Plaridel, Don Victoriano, and Lopez Jaena MDRRMO. A representative from the Provincial DRRMO, Joey F. Ampong and Kevin Van Dyke L. Lagudas have also participated.

Misamis Oriental has 11 LGU attendees: El Salvador, Gingoog, CDO, Manticao, Opol, Salay, Binuangan, Libertad, and Talisayan MDRRMO. The Provincial DRRMO also attended the training.

The GeoRiskPH is envisioned as the Philippines’ central source of information for accurate and efficient hazards and risk assessment to help the government increase the nation’s resilience to natural hazards.

DOST aims for this innovation to help LGUs efficiently assess hazards and risks. Adopting and using GeoRiskPH will also improve data collection, sharing, and analysis, supporting data-informed planning and decision-making.

“GeoRiskPH is a world-class technology, so the Philippines is privileged to have and use this,” said Mr. Nicole Jean L. Mercado, one of the trainers at the event.

Trainers are from DOST-PHIVOLCS under the supervision of Director Teresito C. Bacolcol, Ph.D.

Nico Mercado is a licensed professional geologist and a Science Research Specialist I. As part of the GeoRisk Philippines Initiative, he conducts and facilitates lectures and training for NGAs, LGUs, and NGOs on the use of different GeoRiskPH Platforms.

Mr. John Harold Tabuzo is a licensed geologist and the Information Technology Officer of the GeoRiskPH Initiative.

Trisha Marie Morado is a licensed Geodetic Engineer and is currently a Science Research Specialist I. Her responsibilities in GeoRiskPH include conducting GIS and remote sensing-related research, performing hazard assessments, and delivering lectures to capacitate LGUs, NGAs, and NGOs on the use of GeoRiskPH Platforms.

Ms. Shania Bagaforo is a licensed geologist and works under the project entitled 3D Earth Risk (3D Philippines Program) as a Project Science Research Specialist II.

Alicia Rose Advincula is a licensed geodetic engineer and works under GeoRiskPH as a Project Technical Aide VI. Her responsibilities include assisting in research projects and creating GeoMapperPH Exposure Data Mapper web applications.

The training included lectures on the features of the innovative platforms that are essential for LGUs in conducting risk assessments in their local area, data sharing and analysis, and data-informed planning and decision-making. This was followed by a hands-on activity for the participants to assess their learnings further.

Among the participants was Engr. Romel C. Lonoy, LDRRM Officer V of Opol, Misamis Oriental. He thanked DOST X and DOST-PHIVOLCS and expressed interest in attending a Training of Trainers (TOT) on GeoRiskPH in the region.

“The technology is very nice and well-developed, but we can’t fully share it with the whole Region X as the participants are limited. The purpose of the planned TOT is to share with all municipalities in Region X so that if one municipality requests GeoRiskPH training, we have a team within Region X already that we can send to coach with minimal supervision from DOST-PHIVOLCS hence a faster response,” he said.

The training on using the GeoRiskPH platforms is one of the agreements in the MOU signed between the respective LGUs and DOST to commit to the goal of a more resilient Mindanao during the Handa Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition Mindanao Leg In October 2023.

For interested agencies and LGUs, you can send your requests to DOST 10 Regional Director, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, DPA at [email protected]. (Jhanna Dawn Apal/DOST 10).

