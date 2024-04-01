DOST, PLGU MisOr launches Mindanao’s first FoodtrIP

Ribbon Cutting of the launching of FoodtrIP participated by: Atty. Jay Buhisan, Virgilio M. Fuentes, Rey Buhisan, Bartholome J. Talja, Jr., Dr. Benjamin S. Resma, Leo V. Velez, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, & Engr. Reynaldo Esguerra (from left to right).

Ribbon Cutting of the launching of FoodtrIP participated by: Atty. Jay Buhisan, Virgilio M. Fuentes, Rey Buhisan, Bartholome J. Talja, Jr., Dr. Benjamin S. Resma, Leo V. Velez, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, & Engr. Reynaldo Esguerra (from left to right).

The Department of Science and Technology in Region X, and the Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental launches Mindanao’s first Food-on-the-Road Innovation and Processing Facility (FoodtrIP) in the Municipality of Claveria on March 13, 2024.

Developed and designed by the DOST Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI), the FoodtrIP or Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility (MMFPF) is housed within a 32-foot van to support agri-fisheries value-adding. Compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the facility aims to assist local communities in utilizing high value and surplus agricultural produce.

Currently in its training and development phase, the FoodtrIP serves as both an on-site food processing training and demonstration facility for agricultural products in the Municipality of Claveria and other places where it is needed.

The launching was conducted at the Misamis Oriental Center for Sustainable Development (MOCSD) formerly known as Misamis Oriental Provincial Development Complex (MOPADC).

The event was attended by key figures including representatives from the offices of the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts of Misamis Oriental, Atty. Jay Patrick Buhisan representing Cong Christian Unabia and Mr. Bartholome J. Talja Jr. representing Cong Bambi Emano respectively. Former provincial director of TESDA, Leo V. Velez; PAGRO Head of Misamis Oriental, Dr. Benjamin S. Resma; DOST ITDI MMFPF Project Leader, Engr. Reynaldo Esguerra; and DOST 10 Regional Director, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla.

During the event, speakers expressed their gratitude and commitment to the project, highlighting its potential to empower farmers and promote sustainable development. “We would like to thank the DOST family for choosing the Misamis Oriental sa matagaan ug makadawat sa Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility or FoodtrIP… Salamat kaayo sa opportunity and rest assured that we will use this na makatabang sa katawhan not only in Misamis Oriental, but the entire Region 10,”

[Thank you for the opportunity and rest assured that we will use this [facility] to help the people, not just in Misamis Oriental, but the entire Region 10] said Dr. Benjamin S. Resma, OIC of Provincial Agriculture Office (PAGRO).

Engr. Reynaldo L. Esguerra, MMFPF Project Leader from DOST ITDI, highlighted the transformative potential of the FoodtrIP in empowering farmers and maintaining GMP standards.

“Itong MMFPF or FoodtrIP is a project of DOST ITDI, but when we launch natin ito, it will now be a project of PAGRO so we will just be here to support PAGRO. This is really in line with the vision of the Governor embodied under his PAGLAUM strategic agenda,” emphasized by Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, Regional Director of DOST 10.

Moreover, Mr. Bartholome J. Talja Jr., praised the MMFPF for its contribution to sustainable development and self-sufficiency. Atty. Patrick Jay Buhisan, acknowledged the collaborative effort between government agencies and local stakeholders.

“Development is a lifetime commitment; development is a lifetime struggle. Along with this activity, the turnover of the mobile facility, this is a concrete example or a manifestation of an active collaboration between the national government and the local government unit. There are a lot of projects and programs… but I really believe that this facility really helps a lot of our farmers in Misamis Oriental,” highlighted by SP Rey Buhisan, a representative of Gov. Peter M. Unabia.

A three-day training and capacity-building program was also conducted by DOST ITDI in collaboration with NSB Engineering, the fabricator of the FoodtrIP on March 12-14, 2024 at MOCSD.

The training aimed to equip local stakeholders with the necessary skills and knowledge to maximize the facility’s potential. Additionally, it encompasses the deployment and operation of the facility, detailing its transformation from transit mode to its expanded operational mode.

There are 14 key personnel who participated in the said training, they are trained to handle various equipments of different processes such as peeling machine, slicing machine, blanching equipment, drying machine, packaging machine and moisture analyzer. GMP and food safety are also observed during the training such as wearing of PPE’s, the flow of personnel and raw materials were also discussed. The participants were able to create their sample product out of squash and sweet potato.

The launch of the FoodtrIP marks a concrete step towards value adding and development of products from agri-fishery in Misamis Oriental. With the collaborative efforts of government agencies, and local stakeholders, the FoodtrIP aims to support local communities and contribute to economic growth in the region. (Jenalee S. Saydoquis & Mike Earl B. Otarra/DOST 10)

