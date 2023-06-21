DOST, PNP and LGU join forces to bring Solar-Powered Water Pump Systems to Remote Communities

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 02’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program has established a solar-powered water pump system in Sitio Dilukot, Burgos, San Guillermo, Isabela.

The project, which caters to over 176 households, was funded through the community empowerment initiative of the DOST that aims to empower and uplift vulnerable groups including the marginalized sectors through science and technology.

Sitio Dilukot is known to be a conflict-affected community and its geographical location makes it inaccessible to rural areas. The water pump system is located far from rural areas requiring residents to rely on an alternative method: a walk or a cart driven by carabaos. This challenging journey highlighted the dire need for an improved water supply solution in the area.

However, through the CEST program, the DOST02 was able to provide an alternative source of clean water to the community, improving their quality of life and eliminating the need for long walks to fetch water.

The solar-powered water pump system was made possible through the partnership of various agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of San Guillermo, Isabela.

Furthermore, the project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and places a gender lens on the community, ensuring that men and women have equal access to the water supply. The program recognizes the need to address the concerns of different communities, regardless of their circumstances, and aims to provide sustainable solutions that cater to the unique needs of the community.

Through the collaborative efforts of the DOST, PNP, and the LGU of San Guillermo, Isabela, the solar-powered water pump system will now be enjoyed by the resident beneficiaries in Sitio Dilukot.

This has brought new hope and new opportunities to the community which affirms the DOST‘s commitment to promoting sustainable S&T development, community empowerment, and gender equity across the region.

