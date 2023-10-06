DOST presents MoCCoV mobile facility to Camiguin Province

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST), led by Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. and Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Sancho A. Mabborang, recently presented the first ever Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) in Mindanao to the provincial government of Camiguin and the local government unit (LGU) of Mambajao at the New Provincial Capitol Building. Dennis Abella invented the MoCCoV. It is a mobile facility for use to effectively and efficiently plan, direct, coordinate and control resources during disasters or emergencies. It also has its own weather station system, drone, satellite phone and other communication and surveillance equipment and a triage with available medical rescue equipment.

LGU Mambajao, through Municipal Mayor Yggy D. Romualdo and LDRRMO Raquel B. Ranara, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with DOST for a “Smarter Approach on Disaster Response for Resilient Communities through the Adoption of MoCCov.”