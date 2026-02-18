DOST, PSU launch country’s first ASIN R&D Center in Binmaley

277 SHARES Share Tweet

BINMALEY, Pangasinan — The country’s first ASIN (Salt) Research and Development Center was formally launched on February 17, 2026 at the Pangasinan State University (PSU) Binmaley Campus, marking one of the key highlights of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in the Ilocos Region.

The establishment of the ASIN Center cements PSU’s recognition as a national hub for salt research and development, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

PSU President Dr. Elbert M. Galas underscored that the initiative is firmly grounded in a strong legal and policy framework, particularly Republic Act No. 8172 or the ASIN Law, which mandates the iodization of salt to eliminate iodine deficiency disorders and safeguard public health. He emphasized that salt is not only a public health imperative but also an economic resource with vast potential for local industries.

DOST Ilocos Regional Director Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog recalled the region’s efforts to revitalize the salt industry through consultations and strategic implementation of DOST programs. Through the ONEAsin Program of DOST Ilocos, salt producers in Pangasinan were strengthened, paving the way for the province to host the first ASIN R&D Center in the Philippines.

Representing the Office of the Executive Director of the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), Engr. Niñaliza H. Escorial described the center as a strategic step toward revitalizing and strengthening the Philippine salt industry.

Binmaley Municipal Mayor Hon. Pedro Merrera III, represented by Municipal Administrator Atty. Franco Francisco, expressed appreciation to DOST and highlighted that PSU serves as the showcase of the project, which is expected to open more opportunities for the municipality and the region. He also noted its potential contribution to clean and potable water solutions.

Pangasinan Governor Hon. Ramon Guico III, represented by Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Mr. Nestor P. Batalla, emphasized that salt holds a special place in the province’s identity, noting that Pangasinan literally means place where salt is made. The provincial government affirmed its full support for the initiative and its role as a member of the ASIN Center Steering Committee.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang highlighted the importance of accelerating technology transfer to ensure scalability and enhance local livelihoods.

Philippine Coconut Authority Administrator Dr. Dexter R. Buted explained that the agency relies on locally sourced salt, including supply from Pangasinan, particularly for agricultural-grade salt needed in coconut fertilization projects. He stressed the need for stronger integration, synergy, and convergence among agencies to revive the salt industry, which also supports the coconut sector as one of the country’s leading agricultural exports.

DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Usec. Leah J. Buendia said the initiative goes beyond boosting salt production and focuses on empowering communities. She aligned the project with DOST’s three-horizon strategy, which seeks to expand salt farms, meet growing demand, drive economic growth, and safeguard the environment. PSU is expected to lead in disseminating salt technologies to stakeholders.

Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, represented by Hon. Gilbert Estrella, conveyed full support for the project and recognized the renewed appreciation for the potential of the salt industry.

In his keynote message, DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. emphasized that revitalizing the Philippine salt industry remains a national priority. He cited the challenge that the country imports around 93 percent of its salt requirements while producing only about 7 percent locally. He stressed the need to scale up production, encourage technology adopters, and develop new technologies for salt processing, including innovations that integrate salt production with potable water solutions.

The ASIN R&D Center will serve as a modern hub for salt science and technology, supporting research and development, technology deployment, and innovation-driven solutions to strengthen local salt industries and empower salt-making communities.

The inauguration also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DOST and PSU, further solidifying their partnership in advancing salt research and development in the Philippines.

With strong collaboration among national agencies, the provincial government, and the academe, the launch of the ASIN R&D Center positions Pangasinan at the forefront of efforts to revitalize the salt industry, promote food security, and drive sustainable economic growth.