DOST Region 02 Elevates Knowledge Management to KMS 2.0

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Recognizing the significant role of knowledge management for the growth of the agency, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 02 convened a virtual training on the new Knowledge Management System (KMS) 2.0 today, February 12, 2024, via Zoom.

The training led by the Center Manager of Management Information System, Mr. Christopher Musni, delved into the intricacies of the new knowledge management system and elaborated on the features, functionalities, and benefits—from streamlining data storage and retrieval to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The new KMS will be used as a platform for the organization’s available data and information through content management systems.

Moreover, with this system, such knowledge as manuals, reports, memos, and minutes of meetings can be easily shared, located, and retrieved within the organization.

This training, which was attended by DOST 02 employees, will strengthen the culture of the agency for capturing, creating, collaborating and sharing information.

#OneDOST4U

#DOSTRegion02