DOST Regional Office XII Director Honored

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Regional Director, Engr. Sammy P. Malawan was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) on September 30, 2023. The Regional Office Xll director, received the prestigious plaque in recognition of his remarkable achievements and contributions in the realm of public and government service. With his dynamic leadership, the DOST XII has consistently exhibited best practices, pushing forth aggressive development programs which have significantly bettered the community. With his guidance, government initiatives have been effectively safeguarded, ensuring the enhancement of the general public’s quality of life and advocating research and development. With his accomplishments, stands a beacon of inspiration for his fellow USM alumni, exemplifying the true essence of bringing honor and glory to one’s alma mater. The award was bestowed to Engr. Malawan by Dr. Paul John B. Ongcoy, the USM MIT-Alumni President, during the grand USM Alumni Homecoming in Kabacan, Cotabato.