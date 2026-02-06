DOST Rolls Out Science-Based Peace Interventions in Former MILF Camps

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has strengthened its peacebuilding efforts in Mindanao through the delivery of science- and technology-based interventions in six previously acknowledged Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development in former conflict-affected areas.

Led by DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., the program was formalized through the ceremonial turnover of technologies and the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement for the project titled “Empowering the Six Previously Acknowledged MILF Camps in Mindanao through the Provision of Science and Technology Interventions.” Activities were held at Camp Bushra in Butig, Lanao del Sur, and Camp Bilal in Tangcal, Lanao del Norte.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with Member of Parliament Basit “Jannati Mimbatas” Abbas, MILF Chairman of Camp Bushra and representative of the Joint Task Forces on Camps Transformation, and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), headed by Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr., who was represented during the event by Presidential Assistant David B. Diciano.

MP Abbas shared that beneficiaries expressed happiness upon learning about the initiative and warmly welcomed the support. He described the program as distinct from other government interventions because of its strong grassroots reach and the personal presence of DOST leadership, which helped strengthen trust and partnership within the communities.

The activity was attended by DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, Undersecretary for Special Concerns Dr. Teodoro M. Gatchalian, and DOST SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Director and Project Leader Engr. Sammy P. Malawan, reflecting the Department’s unified support for peace-oriented development.

The initiative covers Camp Bushra, Camp Bilal, Camp Badre, Camp Omar, Camp Abubakar, and Camp Rajahmuda. Interventions were developed in close coordination with local leaders and community members to ensure cultural sensitivity, sustainability, and responsiveness to local priorities.

Key interventions focused on health, water, education, and livelihoods. These include the installation of six solar-powered Level II water systems serving more than 300 households, the deployment of SAFEWATRS water treatment technologies, and the conduct of food safety training, Halal compliance orientation, and basic nutrition activities.

In education, six STARBOOKS Learning Hubs equipped with Starlink connectivity were established, benefiting over 600 learners and educators. Meanwhile, science-based livelihood technologies—such as food processing, dressmaking, weaving, abaca production, and aquaculture initiatives—directly supported more than 300 community members and strengthened local economic self-reliance.

All technologies and facilities were designed with disaster risk reduction and climate resilience considerations, utilizing solar-powered and energy-efficient systems.

Capacity-building activities were conducted from July to October 2025, covering food processing, aquaculture, livestock production, vegetable farming, and enterprise development. Follow-through mentoring and enterprise strengthening activities are scheduled for 2026 to ensure long-term sustainability.

According to Secretary Solidum, “Science is for peace and development,” emphasizing that science provides communities with the tools needed to build sustainable and productive lives.

The initiative is implemented in close coordination with OPAPRU, the Government of the Philippines Peace Implementing Panel, the Joint Task Force for Camps Transformation, local government units, and community leaders.

Through this program, DOST reaffirms its commitment to advancing peace through science and technology—building stronger, more resilient communities and contributing to a peaceful and progressive Mindanao.