DOST Strengthens Synergy of Balik Scientist Program and S&T Fellows During the 2025 NSTW

At the 2025 National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the BSP–S&T Fellows Collab Activity unfolded as a gathering shaped not only by expertise but by shared purpose. Scientists, educators, researchers, and advocates came together in an atmosphere that felt collaborative and grounded, highlighting how “Agham na Ramdam” becomes real when people meet, exchange stories, and find common ground in their commitment to science.

What could have been a routine program instead became a space where participants recognized that strengthening research and development begins with strengthening connections.

The event opened with institutional messages that set a strong tone for the day. Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia emphasized the importance of integrated expertise and collaboration in shaping the country’s national research priorities, a reminder that R&D grows when programs work in harmony rather than in isolation. This was echoed by DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., who described scientific discovery as something rooted in curiosity but made impactful when turned into solutions for real societal needs. His message underscored the unique contributions of the Balik Scientist Program and the S&T Fellows Program, both of which expand technical expertise and provide vital support across regions.

Much of the program’s heart continued through interactive sessions such as “Challenges ni Kuya” and “Nomination/Big Night ni Kuya.” These activities encouraged participants to work together on scenario-based tasks that mirrored real challenges in science and technology. In these moments, teamwork and idea-sharing came naturally, revealing how collaboration strengthens R&D by allowing individuals to combine perspectives, test solutions, and approach problems with shared creativity. The energy in the room demonstrated that research becomes more meaningful when sparked by collective effort.

The activity concluded with the awarding of certificates, group photos, and networking moments that felt warm and hopeful. In his closing message, Undersecretary Teodoro M. Gatchalian encouraged continued partnerships and R&D efforts that uplift communities, reinforcing the day’s core message: that progress grows when people commit to working together. As participants left the venue, the strengthened linkages, shared insights, and new collaborations formed during the activity became quiet but powerful steps toward a more connected and impactful research landscape for the regions and the nation. (Daisy Rose S. Sidayen)