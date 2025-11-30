Home>News>Events>DOST Strengthens Synergy of Balik Scientist Program and S&T Fellows During the 2025 NSTW
Events

DOST Strengthens Synergy of Balik Scientist Program and S&T Fellows During the 2025 NSTW

Journal Online3

At the 2025 National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the BSP–S&T Fellows Collab Activity unfolded as a gathering shaped not only by expertise but by shared purpose. Scientists, educators, researchers, and advocates came together in an atmosphere that felt collaborative and grounded, highlighting how “Agham na Ramdam” becomes real when people meet, exchange stories, and find common ground in their commitment to science.

What could have been a routine program instead became a space where participants recognized that strengthening research and development begins with strengthening connections.

The event opened with institutional messages that set a strong tone for the day. Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia emphasized the importance of integrated expertise and collaboration in shaping the country’s national research priorities, a reminder that R&D grows when programs work in harmony rather than in isolation. This was echoed by DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., who described scientific discovery as something rooted in curiosity but made impactful when turned into solutions for real societal needs. His message underscored the unique contributions of the Balik Scientist Program and the S&T Fellows Program, both of which expand technical expertise and provide vital support across regions.

2025 NSTW

Much of the program’s heart continued through interactive sessions such as “Challenges ni Kuya” and “Nomination/Big Night ni Kuya.” These activities encouraged participants to work together on scenario-based tasks that mirrored real challenges in science and technology. In these moments, teamwork and idea-sharing came naturally, revealing how collaboration strengthens R&D by allowing individuals to combine perspectives, test solutions, and approach problems with shared creativity. The energy in the room demonstrated that research becomes more meaningful when sparked by collective effort.

The activity concluded with the awarding of certificates, group photos, and networking moments that felt warm and hopeful. In his closing message, Undersecretary Teodoro M. Gatchalian encouraged continued partnerships and R&D efforts that uplift communities, reinforcing the day’s core message: that progress grows when people commit to working together. As participants left the venue, the strengthened linkages, shared insights, and new collaborations formed during the activity became quiet but powerful steps toward a more connected and impactful research landscape for the regions and the nation. (Daisy Rose S. Sidayen)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

2025 RSTW NCR
Events

Latest Pinoy Tech, A Look at the Future of Cities and More in Metro Manila Science and Technology Week

Journal Online
Discover how technology is shaping tomorrow’s cities at the 2025 DOST-NCR Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW)! Innovative Pinoy-made
DOST SciTech Superhighway
Provincial

26 firms in NorthMin acquire IP rights through DOST SciTech Superhighway

Journal Online
Twenty-six firms from various provinces in Northern Mindanao acquire intellectual property rights through the acquisition of trademark registration. The Department
HANDA PILIPINAS
Events

HANDA PILIPINAS is coming back this July!

Journal Online
HANDA PILIPINAS: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Exposition is an annual event conducted by the Department of
Embryo Transfer Technology
Agriculture

Embryo Transfer Technology, a new era in goat farming in Cagayan Valley

Nelson Santos - PAPI
THE goat-raising industry in the Philippines is set to benefit from a groundbreaking technology innovation, as the Department of Science