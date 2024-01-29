DOST Supports Bukidnon’s Herbal Oil Manufacturer Secure FDA License to Operate

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Bong Galon Herbal Oil in Bukidnon, Northern Mindanao acquires License to Operate through the assistance of consultancy and training services of the Department of Science and Technology, passing the evaluations and inspections mandated by the Food and Drug Administration.

With FDA-LTO, the firm is now able to cater its customers in different regions reaching Sarangani Province, General Santos City and Davao City from September 2023 to September 2024.

DOST’s comprehensive training in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) strengthened the firm’s quality assurance and documentation. The training included creating GMP manuals with a specific focus on sanitation, hygiene, packaging, labeling, and plant layout mentoring.

To further enhance products and processes, DOST brought consultants to the processing area in the Municipality of Maramag through the Manufacturing Productivity Extension Program (MPEX). This initiative aims to improve product quality and production efficiency, fostering competitiveness in both local and international markets.

Mr. Salvador ‘Bong’ Galon, the founder and CEO of the firm, expressed his profound excitement and pride regarding this remarkable achievement. “Sulod sa 24 ka tuig nga paghulat, dakong kalipay ang akong gibati kay nakab-ot ko na ang akong gipangandoy nga License to Operate gikan sa FDA. Sa tabang sa DOST ako nang nakab-ot na gayod ang maong tinguha ug pangandoy” (After waiting for 24 years, I am filled with great joy because I have achieved my dream of obtaining a License to Operate from the FDA. With the help of DOST, I have truly achieved this goal and aspiration”).

Bong Galon upgraded its technology with DOST’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), enhancing herbal oil filling and capping processes.

Through SETUP, the firm now produces 4,100 bottles monthly, marking a 39% increase post-DOST intervention. As the first in the Health and Wellness Category assisted by DOST Bukidnon to secure FDA-LTO, Bong Galon Herbal Oil sets a high benchmark for MSMEs, showcasing their commitment to regulatory standards and product quality, driving progress in the province’s health and wellness sector. (Goldy H. Cordero/DOST Bukidnon)

