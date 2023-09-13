DOST-TAPI Unveils Lunduyan 2023: The Nexus of Filipino Innovation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In a grand celebration of innovation and camaraderie, the Department of Science and Technology – Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) is setting a historic milestone with the unveiling of “Lunduyan 2023” this coming October 2 at the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

The event, a first of its kind spearheaded by DOST-TAPI, promises a vibrant showcase of 28 trailblazing technologies and innovation projects stemming from a wide array of sectors including Food and Manufacturing, Health and Wellness, Agriculture, Industry, Energy and Environment, and MSMEs.

“Lunduyan 2023 is not just a convergence point of brilliant minds; it is the cradle of our nation’s future, woven from the rich tapestry of our diverse populace. It is here where ingenuity meets experience, where the young and the elderly, the differently-abled, and individuals from every corner of our archipelago — from the highlands of Benguet to the far reaches of Sulu — come together to forge a roadmap to a brighter, more innovative future for the Philippines,” expressed DOST-TAPI Director Atty. Marion Ivy D. Decena.

“Through DOST-TAPI’s substantial investments in intellectual property and technology development, we are nurturing homegrown talent and elevating Filipino innovations on the global stage,” Atty. Decena added.

This noble venture is backed by a substantial investment portfolio with DOST-TAPI allocating over P30 million for invention and technology development and intellectual property rights protection, and more than P12 million for commercialization projects for MSMEs as of August 30, 2023.

Matthew Bryan P. Villanueva, the head of the Applied Communications Unit for non-Inventors (ACU-n) projected, “It’s not just an event; it’s our shot at supercharging local innovation, lighting the path to a future guided by our homegrown brilliance.”

“Lunduyan is our platform to spotlight Filipino inventors and innovators, allowing them to introduce their initiatives and amplify their advocacies in science,” Marvin Dela Cruz, head of Applied Communications Unit for Inventors (ACU-i) said.

The initiative is further bolstered by the presence of influential personalities including DOST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum and revered DOST-TAPI institutional partners, along with a diverse guest list of 200 attendees encompassing national agencies, legislative members, non-profit organizations, CSR companies, private stakeholders, universities, and micro-small medium enterprises.

The event promises not only a rich visual and intellectual feast but aims to fulfill twin goals; celebrating the accomplishments of DOST-TAPI’s 2023 Call for Proposal while drawing in potential partners, funders, and collaborators to support the burgeoning Filipino innovation landscape.

As we stand on the cusp of a revolution guided by homegrown talent and innovation, Lunduyan 2023 invites you to witness a tapestry of brilliance, ambition, and collaboration unfold. It is more than an event; it’s the beginning of a tradition that pledges to foster the spirit of Filipino innovation year after year.

Join us in championing the bright future of Filipino innovation at Lunduyan 2023. To learn more, contact [email protected] or [email protected]