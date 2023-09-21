DOST to conduct HANDA Pilipinas DRRM expo in CDO

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology is set to conduct HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Expo 2023 (Mindanao leg) in CDO with the theme, “Enhancing Resilience and Sustainability for Mindanao” on October 4-6, 2023 at Limketkai Atrium, Cagayan de Oro City.

The HANDA Pilipinas expo aims to enhance the country’s resilience by raising awareness in DRR, informing and capacitating the stakeholders and the public on the DRR technologies of DOST and other agencies, and accelerating the practical use of DOST-developed, funded, and supported innovations and technologies.

This expo is supported by the Regional Development Council (RDC-10) through Resolution No. 23 (s.2023) and by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC-10) through Resolution No. 08 (s.2023). This will be organized in partnership with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD-10), and the lead agencies of the four thematic pillars of DRRM; Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-10, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-10) and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA-10).

This event will be the first DRRM technology exposition in Mindanao. There will be an exhibit of innovations and technologies in disaster prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response, recovery, and rehabilitation. Expected are 80 national exhibitors and 30 local exhibitors who will showcase their technologies, programs, projects, research and development, and services on DRR. Exhibits are coming from DOST agencies as well as State Universities and Colleges, Science Foundations, other government agencies and from the private sector.

The Reference for Emergency and Disaster (RED) Book for LGUs will also be soft-launched during the event.

Forums, tech pitching, training, workshops will be conducted in partnership with the OCD and DILG. Among the forums to be conducted are Risk communication for media and LGU DRR Information Officers, Flood warning system for Mindanao River Basins, GeoRiskPH platforms for LGU-DRRM officers, Bamboo Forum on technologies and carbon credits, and more. Speakers are experts from DOST-PHIVOLCS, DOST-PAGASA, other agencies and from the private sector.

Among the expected participants in the forums are the local government units from various parts of Northern Mindanao and neighboring regions, media practitioners, academe, volunteer organizations, and private sectors in Mindanao.

The Mindanao leg of the HANDA Pilipinas expo will give a spotlight on bamboo as a strategy for DRR and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA). Bamboo is widely known for its very high carbon sequestration capacity thus reducing greenhouse gas, its good soil and water holding capacity thus preventing soil erosion and flooding. It is also an effective windbreaker. The exhibit viewers will learn more about bamboo in this expo including opportunities for livelihood and business.

At the same venue, DOST-PAGASA will set up an inflatable mobile planetarium for learning scientific concepts of the Universe to the general public, and to elementary and high school students. This concept includes the size and content of the observed universe, its creation, history, and possible future, and the development of the solar system. Each batch includes lecture and film showing stargazing sessions.

Other than the forums and the exposition, a DOST DRR-CCA quiz bowl and TikTok contest will also be conducted at the atrium. The general public is invited to participate in the 3-day event. The exhibit will be open to everyone for free viewing October 4-6, 10:30 AM – 7PM

The HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition 2023 is a nationwide event. The Luzon leg was held at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, from July 27-30 with the theme “Megacities at Risk”. The Visayas leg will be conducted from November 8-10, during the 10th year anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda with the theme “STY remembered: Understanding risks and preventing disasters.”

The title “HANDA Pilipinas” means two things: “HANDA” as a call to action; and “HANDA” as an end-state. Given the compounding risks that the country is exposed to, the HANDA Pilipinas is an intensified information and advocacy platform to prevent hazards from becoming disasters and to enhance resilience.

This Expo is organized by DOST agencies and offices; the Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI), Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the three DOST regional offices of NCR, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, the Office of the Undersecretary for Regional Operations (OUSecRO) and the DRR-CCA unit of the Office of the DOST Secretary.

The HANDA Pilipinas DRR Expo activities are conceptualized in consideration of the four priorities of the SENDAI Framework for DRR 2015-2030, which are: (1) Understanding disaster risk, (2) Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk, (3) Investing in DRR for resilience and technologies, and (4) Enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response and to “Build Back Better” in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

This initiative is aimed to address the Sustainable Development Goals 11 and 13 particularly indicator 11.5, which is, by 2030, significantly reduce the number of deaths and the number of people affected and substantially decrease the direct economic losses relative to the global gross domestic product caused by disasters, including water-related disasters, with a focus on protecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations. (Nova Belle C. Calotes/DOST10)

