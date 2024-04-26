DOST to support tax mapping and real property assessment technology for Mambajao

Photo op during the ceremonial turnover of funds for the MapX System project in Mambajao. Present during the photo op is Municipal Accountant Gilbert Grado, SRS II Christine Jardin, PD Joanne Katherine Banaag, Municipal Mayor Hon. Yñigo Jesus D. Romualdo, Sup. SRS George Pio Aclan, SRS II Nice Nerjay Delada, OIC Municipal Assessor Eric Montalba

The Department of Science and Technology is set to upgrade the tax mapping and real-property assessment of Local Government Unit (LGU) of Mambajao, Camiguin through a technology generated by Caraga State University with a research funded by DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development. This project is an initiative under DOST’s Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP).

In partnership with the Municipal Assessor’s Office, DOST-X will implement the MapX system, which stands for “Manage Your Assets, Properties and Map It for Visualization”. MapX is a complete real property mapping and assessment solution that uses advanced geoinformatics technologies. It is a product of innovation and extensive research in spatial mapping, and visualization and interactivity for high-end mapping services.

The implementation of this system will empower LGU Mambajao, through its Municipal Assessor’s Office, to efficiently analyze and create maps of real property units (RPUs). The primary goal of MapX is to enhance tax mapping procedures, potentially leading to heightened RPT collection, simplified monitoring, and precise computations, ultimately increasing the municipality’s revenue.

The MapX System was created by the leadership of Dr. Rolyn C. Daguil of Caraga State University (CSU) and it encompasses various features such as web-based parcellary mapping, map overlays, spatial analysis tools, dashboards, visualization tools, and application programming interfaces. This local technology was also initially funded and supported by the DOST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

Aside from the use of this system innovation, DOST-X has also included in the line of activities a training and technical support for system utilization.

During the ceremonial turnover of project funds on March 20, 2024, Mayor Yñigo Jesus D. Romualdo expressed his thanks to DOST.

“Thank you, DOST, for always supporting LGU Mambajao. The initiation of the SMART program marks the beginning of the municipality’s digital transformation journey towards accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in delivering local government services”, Mayor Romualdo said.

The upgrading of the tax mapping and assessment system through the MapX system is a step towards optimizing the LGU-Mambajao’s tax collection process. This initiative not only enhances the efficiency of property tax assessments but also ensures a fair and equitable distribution of the tax burden among property owners.

This collaborative project is a significant progress under DOST’s initiative to help cities and communities to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) to enhance livability, workability, and sustainability through SSCP. (Nice Nerjay Delada/DOST10)

