DOST trains bakers and staff of a chain of bakeshops in Food Safety

To enhance food safety awareness, Mighty L&K Foods requests inclusive training for its 49 bakers and staff on Food Safety from the Department of Science and Technology-10. The training was held on March 1, 2024, at the Deluxe Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City. Mighty L&K Foods’ management believes in the importance of training to improve the quality of their products.

“Quality people produce quality products,” said Engr. Ruel Vincent C. Banal, officer-in-charge of DOST PSTO Misamis Oriental. He emphasizes food safety for businesses involving food production. A DOST 10 in-house Food Safety team member, Ms. Joanah S. Magto, RCh, discussed basic food safety hazards. She emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the workplace to ensure adherence to food safety standards and that it is the collective responsibility of all staff to prevent the contamination of biological, chemical, and physical hazards.

Another speaker, Ms. Meriam B. Mondia, DiSDS, discussed Basic Food Hygiene and highlighted the need to foster a culture of food safety awareness among employees, aiming for these practices to become ingrained habits. Dr. Mondia is also a part of the DOST-1O in-house food safety team.

The participants, comprising 32 females and 17 males, and various positions such as bakers, cashiers, sales personnel, auditors, liaison officers, and supervisors from eight branches of the chain in Cagayan de Oro City attended the training.

Mr. Leo T. Manguilimotan, the corporate president, has prioritized food safety for employees by temporarily closing branches and ensuring staff attendance, with compensation for their time. This guarantees consumer safety and secures a renewal of Mighty L&K Foods, Inc. Inc.’s license to Operate.

Ms. Jollibee Odchigue, officer-in-charge of Cagayan de Oro operations, also expressed her gratitude to DOST for providing vital food safety training to their employees and correcting old practices.

DOST Misamis Oriental continues to enhance local businesses through technology transfer, including food safety and current Good Manufacturing Training for MSMEs. Collaborations with businesses highlight the importance of prioritizing food safety. DOST PSTO Misamis Oriental remains dedicated to spearheading scientific, technological, and innovation efforts and ensuring that these result in maximum economic and social benefits for the people of Misamis Oriental.

For MSMEs in the province of Misamis Oriental who are also interested in attending the same training, you may send your requests to [email protected]. (Michael Vincent V. Marte/DOST 10)

