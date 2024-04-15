DOST trains Camiguin turmeric producers on Food Safety

Photo opt together with the chairman of Owakan Multipurpose Cooperative, Mr. Eliaquem Arnulfo Jamero, Ms. Sharon A. Mawile, the Agrarian Reform Program Officer II of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Camiguin, SRS I and resource speaker of the training Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol, and participants.

Photo opt together with the chairman of Owakan Multipurpose Cooperative, Mr. Eliaquem Arnulfo Jamero, Ms. Sharon A. Mawile, the Agrarian Reform Program Officer II of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Camiguin, SRS I and resource speaker of the training Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol, and participants.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) trains turmeric producers of the Owakan Multipurpose Cooperative on Food Safety and current Good Manufacturing Practices as requested and organized by the Department of Agrarian Reform.

The two-day training was organized by DAR Camiguin to upskill the attendees and prepare their cooperative in the application on License to Operate from the Food and Drug Administration. It was conducted on March 13, 2024 at Owakan, Mahinog, Camiguin.

Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol, Science Research Specialist I of DOST Camiguin, served as the resource speaker, covering topics such as Basic Food Hygiene, Food Hazards, and current Good Manufacturing Practices. Mr. Omol highlighted the significance of implementing proper food processing standards, highlighting, “Food safety is everybody’s responsibility.”

The training was participated by 13 turmeric processors, including 9 females, 4 males, and 6 senior citizens, from various parts of the island. The attendees actively participated in the training sessions, understanding the importance of professional growth and adherence to food safety standards.

Mr. Eliaquem Arnulfo Jamero, Chairman of Owakan Multipurpose Cooperative, expressed gratitude for the training initiative and reiterated the cooperative’s commitment to maintaining hygienic workspaces. He emphasized the importance of applying safety protocols in turmeric production for both the group and its products.

“Dako kaayu akoang pasalamat sa tanang nag facilitate sa ani na training, then about sa training naka enlighten gid kaayu mi sa amoang grupo ug ma apply ang mga safety protocols sa atoang turmeric production. Kung concern man gani ta sa atoang kaugalingon, how much more sa atoang produkto,” Jamero asserted.

[I am very much grateful to the facilitators of this training, this training have enlightened our group and this will be applied to our safety protocols in our turmeric production. If we are concerned about ourselves how much more for our products]

“Kung unsa man ang maagian sa pagproseso dapat permi ta mo adhere sa highest standards ug be positive lang gd ta kay sa ani na pamaagi maging successful gihapon siya. Diha gd makita kung unsa ang karakter sa isa ka organization. Ang success sa isa ka organization is mag-rely pud kung unsay karakter na naa mo.”

[In our processing endeavors, we must consistently adhere to the highest standards and remain positive, for positivity contributes significantly to our success. It reflects the character of an organization. The success of an organization also depends on the character it embodies.]

Ms. Sharon A. Mawile, Agrarian Reform Program Officer II of DAR Camiguin, commended the training and emphasized the importance of upholding quality standards in food production. She underscored the role of positivity in achieving success and shaping organizational character.

Led by Ms. Sharon A. Mawile from DAR Camiguin, the training included sessions on product development by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Day 1, followed by food safety and cGMP training by DOST on Day 2.

The training session guided the cooperative towards safer and more efficient turmeric production, ensuring both personnel and product safety. By staying informed about advancements in food safety and adhering to cGMP, the cooperative aims to exceed industry standards and foster consumer trust in its products.

The Department of Science and Technology Camiguin continues to offer free food safety and cGMP training for businesses in the food industry, further enhancing production processes and ensuring the production of safe and secure food products. (Gerome Rizada/ Troy Anthony A. Omol)

