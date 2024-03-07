DOST, Villgro PH assist women-led firms attend Tech Validation for Startup Grant Fund

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology and Villgro Philippines assist two women-led firms in Northern Mindanao during their technical validation on their Startup Grant Fund application. The validation was conducted on February 8-9, 2024.

Having been recognized as two of the top 20 finalists during the 2023 WHWise National Innovative Challenge – Search for Innovative Women Entrepreneurs, Best Friend Goodies from Cagayan de Oro City and Mama Nene’s Homemade Delights from Malaybalay City are currently preparing their proposals for the Startup Grant Fund Program.

Each enterprise underwent a one-day site visit during which they engaged in a series of technical assessments conducted by the validators of Villgro Philippines, a company that nurtures and supports entrepreneurs through market-based models.

The owners, Nenita M. Tan of Bestfriend Goodies, and Anna Paula S. Chiong of Mama Nene’s Homemade Delights welcomed the validators in their enterprise’s production area, showcasing their firms, including their processing facilities. The discussions yielded valuable insights, identifying potential gaps in the businesses and evaluating suitable technological interventions to integrate into their respective proposals.

“The interview was so okay and I have learned a lot. I realized that my Mission and Vision for my Manufacturing and Outlet were mixed up so I learned to do it separately,” said Ms. Anna Paula as she gave her inputs after the technical validation.

Startup Grant Fund is a funding from DOST-PCIEERD in pursuant to RA 11337 or The Innovative Startup (ISA) Act. This aims to incentivize and remove constraints to startups in the country, especially enterprises like Bestfriend Goodies and Mama Nene’s Homemade Delights.

As a conclusion to the validation activity, the validators presented a structured 100-day action plan to the entrepreneurs. This plan delineates three levels of priority – high, medium, and low – which will serve as crucial guidelines in developing their proposals for the Startup Grant.

In a Facebook post by Ms. Anna Paula after the technical validation she wrote, “With Villgro Philippines. Salamat sa inyong panahon. Thanks DOST-PCIEERD and DOST Bukidnon ” (With Villgrow Philippines. Thank you for your time. Thanks also DOST-PCIEERD and DOST Bukidnon) – expressing her gratitude to DOST and Villgro Philippines.

The proposals prepared will be submitted to the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) for funding. (Angel B. Bolotaolo/DOST10)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.