DOTr able to act on first hotline complaint within 24 hours

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) headed by Secretary Jaime Bautista was able to act on the first complaint received by its commuter hotline in a matter of only 24 hours.

The DOTr, acted, through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the said complaint of cutting trip by public vehicles.

It was learned that the DOTr received a text message through its new DOTr Commuter Hotline launched only last Wednesday, regarding the pracdtice of cutting trip by jeepney drivers with the Pasay Rotonda-Alabang via Service Road route.

The passengers complained that they are made to get out of the vehicle at SM Bicutan instead of going straight to Alabang. Owing to this, the passengers said they have to spend extra fare since they have to transferto another jeepney three times.

In an oepration by the DOTr and the LTFRB Law Enforcement at SM Bicutan at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, two traditional public utility jeepneys were accosted for cutting trip, while five more were caught at the MIAA area.

The drivers were issued violation tickets wherein they have to pay a fine of P5,000 for the first offense for cutting trip and violation of Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01 in relation to the franchise of public vehicles.

Before this, the DOTr Commuter Hotline 0920-964-3687 was launched were the public may report their complaints from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.