DOTr lifts mandatory facemask and physical distancing in PUVs

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has lifted the mandatory facemask and physical distancing rules in public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The move came after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. signed Proclamation No. 297 lifting the COVID-19 state of public health emergency in the country.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that pursuant to the President’s orders, physical distancing protocols will also be no longer implemented in public transportation and all passenger vehicles may now operate in full capacity.

“This new development is a significant step towards normalizing public transportation and supporting economic recovery,” Bautista said.

He added: “While public safety remains a top priority, the removal of protocols aims to facilitate commuters’ convenience, contribute to the revival of the transportation industry, and help stimulate economic activity.”

Despite the removal of all COVID-19 protocols, Bautista assured that regular sanitation measures will still be implemented in public transportation to avoid any hazard that may pose a threat to the lives of commuters.