DOTr now has a ‘commuter hotline’

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) launched its commuter hotline.

In its advisory, the DOTr said that its hotline will serve as a one-stop-shop line for commuter-related concerns and other transport issues.

“We urge our fellow Filipinos to report your concerns via the Commuter Hotline that require full attention of the DOTr and its attached agencies,” said DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

He also assued that with the new commuter hotline, there will now be a seamless and faster connection between the commuters and the DOTr.

For any complaints or concerns, one just has to call 0920-964-3687 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Reports may also be sent via Viber or WhatsApp.

“We established this hotline because we recognize the public’s role in creating a clean and efficient DOTr,” said Bautista.